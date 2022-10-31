The final home game of the season for Elizabeth City State football was a tight one that ended in a heart-breaking fashion.
A kickoff return for a touchdown in the game’s final minute from Bowie State’s Kwincy Hall helped the Bulldogs escape Roebuck Stadium with a 36-29 win over the Vikings Saturday afternoon.
Bowie State (5-4, 4-3 CIAA) got Saturday’s scoring started with a three-yard Samuel Doku run just 2:22 into the game to make it 7-0.
It would remain that way until ECSU’s Traevon Freeman recovered a Bulldogs fumble and returned it for an 88-yard touchdown to tie it 7-7 midway through the second quarter.
Bowie State retook the lead with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Dion Golatt, Jr. to Kyle Parker with 3:24 left in the first half, but Josiah Hayes helped ECSU (2-7, 2-5 CIAA) jump back in front with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chase Williams with 32 seconds left.
The point-after attempt put ECSU up 14-13 at halftime.
The Bulldogs used a pick six early in the third quarter to lead 20-14 and the Vikings’ Williams responded with an eight-yard touchdown run to cap off an eight-play, 69-yard drive to lead 21-20 with 8:21 left in the quarter.
A short Larry Williams touchdown run and a Justin Zavala field goal, both in the first half of the quarter, put Bowie State up 29-21.
ECSU would tie it 29-29 with a Carleton Thomas touchdown rush and a Williams two-point conversion rush with 1:05 to go.
The ensuing kickoff saw Hall take the ball 88 yards to give the Bulldogs the game-winning touchdown with 52 seconds left.
Williams completed 15 of 33 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, while Golatt completed 12 of 22 attempts for 261 yards.
Darian King ran for an ECSU-high 70 yards on 17 carries.
The Vikings head to Chowan (6-3) for a Saturday afternoon game to complete their season.