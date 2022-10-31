ECSU Carleton Thomas Touchdown vs. Lincoln

Elizabeth City State’s Carleton Thomas (with ball) scored a late touchdown in the Vikings' loss to Bowie State, Saturday at Roebuck Stadium.

 The Daily Advance

The final home game of the season for Elizabeth City State football was a tight one that ended in a heart-breaking fashion.

A kickoff return for a touchdown in the game’s final minute from Bowie State’s Kwincy Hall helped the Bulldogs escape Roebuck Stadium with a 36-29 win over the Vikings Saturday afternoon.