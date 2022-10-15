It was a good homecoming for the Elizabeth City State football team Saturday.
Not only was it homecoming for the university, but it was also the first time the Vikings had a home game since a win over Winston-Salem State back on September 17.
Since then, it had been tough sailing for ECSU with three straight road losses that saw them lose by multiple touchdowns each time.
But the Vikings bounced back with the backing of their own crowd to win their second home game in as many tries this season as they held on for a 21-19 victory over Lincoln (Pa.) at Roebuck Stadium.
“We’re good at Roebuck, man,” ECSU head coach Marcus Hilliard said. “That must be the secret. It’s special. We had a long stretch of (road) games and to finally be home, and it’s homecoming, so the atmosphere’s electric. Just excited to get this win.”
Before things started to click for ECSU (2-5, 2-3 CIAA), Saturday got off to a rocky start.
The Lions (2-4, 1-3 CIAA) started the game with the ball and the ECSU defense looked to have forced a three-and-out, but a key roughing the passer penalty kept Lincoln’s drive alive.
It turned into the only touchdown scored by the Lions in the game’s first three quarters with a 22-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Isaiah Freeman to running back Davon Allen with 8:47 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
Another penalty by ECSU on a 51-yard kick return from Darian King forced the Vikings to start at their own 28-yard line instead of the Lincoln 32-yard line. The possession turned into a three-and-out.
The ECSU defense bent but didn’t break on its next outing by forcing a turnover on downs from Lincoln on a fourth-and-8 incompletion from the ECSU 33.
The two teams traded a handful of unsuccessful possessions until the Vikings got the ball with 4:45 left in the first half.
Starting the drive from its own 26, ECSU quarterback Chase Williams began it with a 20-yard completion to Zion Riddick.
Darian King, who led the Vikings with 58 rushing yards on nine carries, added back-to-back 10-yard runs a couple plays later and a pass interference call got ECSU to the Lincoln 20-yard line. A facemask call on the Lions gave ECSU a first down at the 10.
A six-yard King run gave the Vikings a third-and-goal from the three and Carleton Thomas followed blockers to the end zone to tie it 7-7 with 1:23 left.
Lincoln, however, got a good kickoff return from Jeffrey Williams to the ECSU 46. It turned into a 31-yard field goal from Joseph Price with 3.8 seconds left to give the Lions a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Both teams punted on their first drives of the second half, but the Vikings had a quick strike on their second possession.
On second-and-10 from the 20, Williams, who went 12-of-20 for 219 passing yards, found Josiah Hayes a few yards up the middle and Hayes veered to the right sideline and barely outran the Lincoln defense as he dove into the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown to take the lead.
“(Hayes is) electric when he gets the ball in his hands and I’m just glad to have him,” Hilliard said. “It put us up and we were good on that.”
An offsides call on the point-after attempt led to Hilliard choosing to go for two and they got it with a Thomas run to make it 15-10 with 6:22 left in the third quarter.
Lincoln threatened to retake the lead on its next possession as the Lions had first-and-goal from the three.
But the ECSU defense forced them back three yards with three straight stops and a false start penalty forced a 28-yard field goal from Price to keep ECSU in the lead 15-13 with nine seconds left in the third quarter.
The Vikings then extended their lead with an eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive.
On the seventh play, a second-and-15 from the Lincoln 20, Williams scrambled to his right and got rocked by a Lincoln defender for a five-yard sack.
Still, on third-and-20, Williams bounced back and hung in with more pressure coming toward him, fired up the middle to the end zone to Riddick on top of the goal line.
Riddick, who finished with five catches for 73 yards, leapt with traffic around him to make the catch and put ECSU up 21-13 with 11:54 left in the fourth.
Hilliard’s first impression of the sack was that Williams might have gotten a concussion, but fortunately for ECSU, it wasn’t the case.
“He popped right up and was able to throw a dime ball to Riddick,” Hilliard said. “Proud of the guys just being able to make plays.”
Lincoln kept itself down just one possession thanks to blocking the extra point and came close to having a chance to tie it on its ensuing drive, but a fourth-and-goal pass from the eight fell incomplete in the left corner of the end zone with 8:35 to go.
ECSU’s offense stalled with poor field position on the next drive and a punt gave the Lions the ball at the Viking 36. The drive ended two plays later when Raevon Freeman stripped the Lincoln running back and Traveon Freshwater managed to recover it for a turnover.
The Vikings took about four minutes off the clock before punting to give the Lions the ball at their own 20 with 1:56 to go.
It then got dicey for ECSU.
Lincoln’s Freeman had two straight completions to get to the 41 and two plays later, he found Malachi Langley wide open 50 yards down the field for a big first down just 10 yards away from paydirt.
The Lions lost 10 yards on a broken run on the next play and eventually faced third-and-14 when Freeman found Eli Riddick in the right corner of the end zone to make it 21-19 with 47 seconds left.
Still, despite some question as to whether Riddick held on to an ECSU defender on the play, the Vikings defense thwarted a two-point conversion pass attempt to maintain the lead and ultimately secure the win.
“I just thought we were resilient,” Hilliard said. “We got down 10-7 at half, but we knew we didn’t play our best brand of ball.”
ECSU will have the luxury of remaining home for its next two games including a 1 p.m. kickoff against Virginia State next Saturday.