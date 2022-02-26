BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team defeated No. 11 Virginia State 57-53 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament semifinal on Friday afternoon.
The No. 2 seed Lady Vikings (21-6) trailed 14-11 after the first quarter, but they turned things around offensively in the second quarter as they went into halftime up 32-27.
The Lady Trojans (13-17), who upset No. 6 Shaw University and No. 3 Bowie State with blowouts in the tournament’s first two rounds, stayed within striking distance, however, as they trailed just 43-39 after the third quarter.
Virginia State had the game tied 50-50 when ECSU’s NyAsia Blango sank two free throws for a 52-50 lead with 2:34 to go in the game. The Lady Vikings kept the lead from there.
Blango anchored the No. 2 seed with 15 points, while Felicia Jackson followed with 14 points in the win. Sireann Pitts added seven points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.
The Lady Vikings outrebounded Virginia State 40-24.
ECSU advanced to Saturday afternoon’s championship game against No. 1 Lincoln (Pa.). The teams played each other twice this season with the teams both winning once.
Mid-Atlantic Christian 64, Apprentice School 52: The Lady Mustangs (11-10) are headed to the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference championship game with Thursday night’s semifinal win over the Lady Shipbuilders (4-17).
MACU had a slow start to the game trailing 16-9 after the first quarter, but a 19-6 second quarter had the Lady Mustangs up 28-22 at halftime.
The teams matched each other 17-17 in the third quarter, while MACU pulled away with a 19-13 final period.
Judea Edmonds led MACU with 17 points as Airyannah Moitt scored 15 with four steals and three assists. Tyeisha Williams just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Mustangs face Clinton College Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. for the championship game. The game will be played at Warren Wilson College.
Clinton defeated MACU in both games they played against each other this season.
The Lady Mustangs also received a bid for the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament, where they will be the No. 7 seed.
“We are immensely proud of the team for going to Nationals,” MACU Athletic Director Andy Meneely said. “This has been a season of “firsts” for this program. We hope this is the first of many more Nationals appearances.”