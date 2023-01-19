ECSU flournoy vs. chowan

Elizabeth City State’s Jaden Flournoy (4), shown here attempting a shot against Chowan in November, scored 15 points in the Vikings' overtime win over Bowie State, Wednesday in ECSU's Vaughan Center.

 The Daily Advance

The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team defeated Bowie State 71-65 in overtime at home Wednesday night.

The Vikings (7-10, 3-5 CIAA) trailed 33-30 at halftime against the Bulldogs (5-15, 3-5 CIAA) before taking a 39-38 lead with 16:19 left on a Deandre Wilkins layup.