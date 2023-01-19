Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 3:37 pm
Elizabeth City State’s Jaden Flournoy (4), shown here attempting a shot against Chowan in November, scored 15 points in the Vikings' overtime win over Bowie State, Wednesday in ECSU's Vaughan Center.
The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team defeated Bowie State 71-65 in overtime at home Wednesday night.
The Vikings (7-10, 3-5 CIAA) trailed 33-30 at halftime against the Bulldogs (5-15, 3-5 CIAA) before taking a 39-38 lead with 16:19 left on a Deandre Wilkins layup.
Their lead eventually grew to a game-high 57-48 with 5:58 left, but they didn’t score another field goal in the final six minutes as Bowie State chipped away to an end-of-regulation 59-59 tie.
Joel Webb forced overtime on a layup with three seconds to go.
In overtime, Wilkins and Jaquantae Harris hit jumpers in the first minute for a quick 63-59 lead that grew to 68-59 before Bowie State finally scored in overtime on free throws.
Harris led ECSU with 19 points followed by Jaden Flournoy’s 15 and Eric Butler’s 14. Wilkins had six points and 13 rebounds.
ECSU goes to Virginia State on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bowie State 55, Elizabeth City State 44: The Lady Vikings fell 10-6 (4-4 CIAA) with the home loss to the Lady Bulldogs (8-8, 4-3 CIAA) on Wednesday.
Bowie State jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter before ECSU chipped away to a 23-21 halftime deficit, but Bowie State held on in the second half.
NyAsia Blango led ECSU with eight points, while Maryam Hashim and Dy’Jhanik Armfield had seven points apiece.
