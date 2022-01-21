The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team are back to a winning record after earning a 45-42 victory over Apprentice School in Elizabeth City on Wednesday night.
MACU (6-5) overcame a 16-4 deficit after the first quarter, only allowing the Lady Shipbuilders (0-7) to score three points in the second as the Lady Mustangs closed the gap to 19-12 by halftime.
A strong second half that saw MACU outscore Apprentice School by 10 helped the Lady Mustangs earn the comeback victory as they scored the last five points of the game at the free throw line to come away with the win.
Carrington Townes tied the game up with two made foul shots with 58 seconds left, Kayla Kent hit both of her free throws with 27 seconds left and Judea Edmonds finished the Lady Shipbuilders off making one of her two free throws with six seconds to go.
MACU’s first lead of the game didn’t come until Airyannah Moitt made a free throw to make it 38-37 with a little more than four minutes left in the game.
Edmonds’ 15 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double led the Lady Mustangs in both categories as Kent followed with 11 points and nine rebounds. Regina Woodley hauled in 12 rebounds as well for MACU.
Lincoln (Pa.) 71, Elizabeth City State 45: The Lady Vikings (12-3, 4-2 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) had their three-game winning streak come to an end on the road Wednesday against the Lady Lions (12-4, 5-1 CIAA).
ECSU started off on the right foot with a 17-13 lead after the opening quarter, but Lincoln dominated the second and third quarters of the game as the Lady Vikings only scored six in each of them. In that time, Lincoln went on a 39-12 run.
Iya Holley-Reid led ECSU in scoring with 11 points, while Sirenna Pitts scored 10 and had a team-high 10 rebounds.
After shooting 7-for-11 (63.6%) in the opening quarter, the Lady Vikings were held to just 2-of-13 (15.4%) in the second and 3-of-14 (21.5%) in the third.
Lincoln was led by Bryanna Brown’s 16 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Apprentice School 75, Mid-Atlantic Christian 64: The Mustangs (3-7) fell at home to the Shipbuilders (7-8) at home, Wednesday night.
MACU shot 25-for-73 (34.2%) from the field for the game to Apprentice School’s 30-for-60 (50%).
The Mustangs’ effort was led by Talik Totten’s 21 points, while Jajour Lambert was second in scoring with nine points.
Lincoln (Pa.) 67, Elizabeth City State 57: ECSU (10-8, 3-5 CIAA) dropped its third game in a row as the Lions (12-5, 5-1 CIAA) pulled away late for the win in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
ECSU trailed 58-56 with 3:07 to go in the second half before Lincoln finished the game on a 9-1 run.
The Vikings started slowly shooting just 7-for-28 (25%) in the first half before shooting 13-for-18 (72.2%) in the second half. Gabe Kirkendoll led the team with 13 points, while Brandon Beloti and Aryn Gibson both scored 11 points.
Zahrion Blue scored a game-high 25 points for Lincoln.