BOWIE, Md. – The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team narrowly lost their Saturday afternoon road game to the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Vikings (13-5, 5-4 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) used a 16-11 second quarter to go into halftime up 33-28 and led 48-44 after three, but Bowie State (8-8, 6-3 CIAA) managed to outscore ECSU by five in the final frame.
ECSU was led by Felicia Jackson’s 18 points and Azhante Rodgers 15 points. Sirenna Pitts, who added eight points, led the Lady Vikings with nine rebounds.
Bowie State was anchored by Anii Harris’s 16 points, Drew Calhoun’s 14 and Jazmine Washington’s eight.
ECSU is scheduled to host Virginia State on Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bowie State 71, Elizabeth City State 68: The Vikings (11-9, 4-6 CIAA) squandered a 17-point lead of 38-21 at halftime Saturday as they were outscored by 20 and allowed 50 points to the Bulldogs (7-13, 5-4 CIAA) in the second half.
ECSU shot just seven-of-22 (31.8%) in the second half, while Bowie State shot 18-of-30 (60%) in the final 20 minutes.
Jayden Beloti led the Vikings with 16 points in the game, followed by Gabe Kirkendoll’s 14 and Brandon Beloti’s 11.
Bowie State’s David McCullough scored 14 as Kobby Ayetey and Anthony Carpenter each scored 13.