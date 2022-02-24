BALTIMORE, Md. — After defeating Bowie State in Saturday’s final regular season game, the Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team was unable to duplicate it in the first round of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tuesday.
The Bulldogs avenged Saturday’s 68-55 loss in Elizabeth City by ending the Vikings’ season with a 62-50 win against them late Tuesday night.
ECSU (14-13), the No. 7 seed of the conference tournament, fell behind early as it went into the locker room down 28-18.
The Vikings shot just seven-of-30 (23.3%) from the field in the first half.
Eventually, ECSU found itself down 48-31, the largest deficit of the night, with 7:05 to go.
They answered that deficit with an 8-0 run to get back within single digits soon after, but the Vikings weren’t able to get closer to within seven.
No. 10 Bowie State (8-20) snapped a seven-game losing streak with the win, with its last two victories now coming against ECSU. The Bulldogs were led by Anthony Carpenter’s 17 points.
ECSU was led by Zaccheus Hobbs’s 13 points as Jayden Beloti scored nine and earned a team-high seven rebounds.
Regent 71, Mid-Atlantic Christian 67: The Mustangs (3-16) lost in the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference quarterfinals to the Royals (6-13) at home Tuesday.
As MACU’s season came to an end, Kevin Fletcher scored a game-high 25 points with
Talik Totten following with 17.
Stanley Adjei, Kristopher Smith, Joakim Marie-Joseph and Damon Hammock-Fitzgerald all scored 13 points each for Regent.
Regent moves on to the semifinals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team earned postseason honors this week as the CIAA Tournament got underway.
Second-year head coach Tynesha Lewis earned Coach of the Year as the team earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament after being predicted to finish seventh.
On the players’ side, Sireann Pitts was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
BASEBALL
Southern Virginia 4, Mid-Atlantic Christian 2: The Mustangs (3-8) lost their first game of a home doubleheader to the Knights (1-1) Tuesday.
Shortstop Zac Trump went 2-for-2 with a run scored in the loss.
Mid-Atlantic Christian 6, Southern Virginia 5: The Mustangs held on for their third win of the season in the second game of the doubleheader.
Caleb Whitley had a one-run double in the first inning as Camden Riley hit a sacrifice fly and Will Warren doubled home a run in the third inning for a 3-0 lead.
Five runs came home, however, in the top of the sixth in the seven-inning game for Southern Virginia to take a 5-3 lead.
Whitley, who finished 3-for-4, saved the game for MACU with a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom half of the inning.