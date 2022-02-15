ETTICK, Va. — The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team defeated Virginia State 69-63 on the road Saturday.
Shykeef Daniels led ECSU (13-11, 6-8 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) with a team-high 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Jayden Beloti followed with 17 as Gabe Kirkendoll scored 14 and Brandon Beloti added 10.
The Vikings shot 25-of-50 (50%) from the field for the game as they led 29-25 at halftime and hung on in the second half.
Warren Wilson College 78, Mid-Atlantic Christian 75: The Mustangs (3-12, 1-6 Eastern Metro Athletic Conference) lost a tight one on the road Saturday.
Lancelot Maurer scored 22 for MACU with Kevin Fletcher scoring 17 and Marvin Lucky-Roy scoring 12.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 55, Virginia State 53: The Lady Vikings (18-5, 10-4 CIAA) held on for the conference road win on Saturday.
ECSU led 26-23 at halftime before leading 41-40 after three quarters. Virginia State held a 52-47 lead in the fourth quarter before Azhante Rodgers hit two free throws to win it with three seconds left.
Naterria Luster led the road team with 13 points, while NyAsia Blango scored 11 and Rodgers scored nine.
Warren Wilson College 60, Mid-Atlantic Christian 46: The Lady Mustangs (10-8, 4-3 EMAC) faltered on the road after a 26-23 halftime lead Saturday.
Tyeisha Williams scored 18 points for MACU as all five starters played all 40 minutes for the Lady Mustangs.
BASEBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team was swept in a three-game series at Carolina University by the scores of 9-1, 9-5 and 14-3. The Mustangs fell to 1-7 on the season as they host Chowan Wednesday.