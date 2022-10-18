The first meeting this season between the two remaining CIAA volleyball unbeatens lived up to the hype and then some, Monday in Elizabeth City State’s Robert L. Vaughan Center.
It took the full five sets to determine whether it’d be ECSU or Shaw that would still be undefeated in conference play after Monday night. It also took a big comeback to decide the winner.
The Lady Vikings dug themselves out of a 2-0 hole in sets and stormed back to beat Shaw 11-25, 27-29, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12 to firmly label themselves as the top team in the conference at this point in the season.
“Reverse sweeps are rare in volleyball and to reverse sweep a team like that is amazing,” ECSU head coach David Brooks said. “But this team has grit, they don’t want to give up.”
The instant classic didn’t feel that way early as ECSU (19-7, 12-0 CIAA) stumbled out of the gate.
Shaw (14-7, 10-1 CIAA) immediately got itself a 5-0 lead and while a timeout Brooks called slowed the game down a little bit to where it was a 10-5 deficit, the Lady Bears dominated the set to a 25-11 result.
But the Lady Vikings regathered themselves for the second set and used five straight points to go up 9-5 early.
Shaw chipped away to tie it 12-12 and then led 16-14 on four straight points. Eventually, the Lady Bears were set point with a 24-23 lead.
An out-of-bounds serve by Shaw allowed ECSU to tie it and it was the first of four set points that the Lady Vikings held off.
Clarke Blakemore used a block to tie it 26-26 and Jada Rouse blocked a spike to make it 27-27.
With each point, the gym, full of ECSU football, basketball players and fans, got louder, but Shaw managed to get the next two points for an intense 29-27 victory and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Despite getting in the 2-0 hole, Brooks could feel a turning point with how the second set went compared to the first.
“That’s exactly what I told them after that,” Brooks said. “I said, ‘I don’t care about the score. You played your butts off. You played with them point for point. We had one little run up the middle that cost us, but we can go do it.’”
It was, in fact, a sign of good things to come for the Lady Vikings as the third set was one that ECSU, outside of the first point, never trailed in.
After 7-7, the Lady Vikings held off the road team the rest of the frame as they worked it to a 15-10 advantage and then rattled off five straight to clinch the set. The final two points to make it 25-19 came on back-to-back Rouse kills.
The fourth set was much more back and forth with 13 ties throughout; the final one being 21-21 after Shaw scored three straight to get even.
But ECSU had a second consecutive strong finish to a set with four straight points to close it out 25-21 and force a deciding fifth set.
That fifth set, which is decided when a team reaches their 15th point, followed the same path as the previous one with nine ties throughout.
ECSU either had the lead or was tied up until Shaw took 9-8, 10-9 and 12-11 advantages, but the Lady Vikings forced the last tie with a Blakemore kill.
The next point was a Blakemore block to give ECSU a 13-12 lead.
After a Shaw timeout, Rouse came up with a kill to bring up match point and Ashanti Williams initiated a court-storming from fans when she came up with a kill to end the match.
“We don’t win that game without that crowd,” Brooks said. “So I hope they keep coming out and I hope when we host our (conference) quarterfinal here in a few weeks, that they’re here with us because every part of that win was theirs.”
Rouse led the home team with 13 kills, followed by Victoria White’s 11, Williams’ nine and Elizabeth Kellum’s eight. Keirsten Mcfadden had three aces and Kellum had 19 assists to Kayleigh Sullivan’s 16.
ECSU’s senior night was scheduled for Tuesday against non-conference Regent.
The Lady Vikings then go to Lincoln (Pa.) and Virginia State before facing Shaw again on the road on October 27.
“(Being the last unbeaten CIAA team is) a tribute to the hard work they put in, but 12-0 isn’t the goal,” Brooks said. “We know we have to see them 10 days from now at their place and they’ll have that crowd riled up for that game. But to be the last team – it’s a great conference this year, a lot tougher than it’s been in years past, so we’re not done yet.”