ERIE, Pa. — The Elizabeth City State volleyball team was swept by No. 1 Gannon 22-25, 19-25, 10-25 in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament Friday evening on Gannon’s home floor.

The Lady Vikings (25-8) stayed close with the Lady Knights (27-5) in the first set but could never grab the lead. It was 8-8 and after four straight ECSU points, it was later 16-16 and then 18-18 but Gannon responded by taking the lead again each time.