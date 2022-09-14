The home-opening match for the Elizabeth City State volleyball team featured a little bit of revenge for the Lady Vikings on Tuesday.

Back on September 2, ECSU fell in five sets to Chowan in a neutral site contest at the Virginia State Trojan Invitational, but in the Robert L. Vaughan Center 11 days later, the Lady Vikings righted the ship with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of the Lady Hawks.