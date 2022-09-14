The home-opening match for the Elizabeth City State volleyball team featured a little bit of revenge for the Lady Vikings on Tuesday.
Back on September 2, ECSU fell in five sets to Chowan in a neutral site contest at the Virginia State Trojan Invitational, but in the Robert L. Vaughan Center 11 days later, the Lady Vikings righted the ship with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of the Lady Hawks.
A key difference between the two matches, head coach David Brooks noted, was having last year’s CIAA Rookie of the Year Jada Rouse, who missed the neutral match with a sprained ankle, back in the lineup for the rematch.
“(Rouse’s) just energy,” Brooks said. “Probably our best passer, our best hitter. Without her there, it’s a little spark missing.”
The non-conference sweep for ECSU (5-6) was as competitive as Chowan (3-5) could possibly make it various times through the evening with more than a fair share of ties, but the first set was a strong one for the home team.
The Lady Vikings secured the first three points of the night before Chowan came up with the next five, but ECSU eventually took hold with eight of 11 points for a 16-12 lead.
Once the Lady Hawks got back within 17-15, ECSU’s Victoria White had three consecutive points and Clarke Blakemore added another to make it 21-15.
After one more Chowan point, ECSU rattled off the next four to close out the set.
The momentum did not carry over into the second set as a 5-0 run had Chowan up 10-4 and Brooks calling a timeout for the Lady Vikings to regroup.
After Brooks talked to his team, ECSU chipped away and eventually forced a 16-16 tie with a Rouse kill for a third straight home point.
From there, the two teams kept trading blows with the scoreboard showing 17-17, 18-18, 19-19 and 20-20. ECSU held 19-18 and 20-19 leads in that span.
Eventually, the Lady Vikings broke out with two straight points, both coming from Elizabeth Kellum for a 22-20 advantage.
After another Chowan point, ECSU closed it out with three straight for a commanding 2-0 lead in sets.
“I was telling them, ‘Hey, we’re playing great offense. Get the serves a little less down, let’s get them in and let's go,’” Brooks said about the timeout, “and once we were able to keep our serves in, we were able to block like we should have been.”
The ties kept coming in the third set with them coming as early as 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 6-6 and 7-7.
Chowan briefly jumped out ahead for a little, but then the ties seemed to never stop.
From 11-11 to 19-19, neither team could find a way to break free. The Lady Vikings only held two brief advantages in that time: 14-13 and 17-16.
ECSU did score three straight points for a 21-19 lead, but another tie showed up at 21-21 and Brooks called his second timeout of the evening.
After a quick Chowan point coming out of it, ECSU, with the help of two Rouse kills, scored the final four points of the night to close out a hard-fought sweep.
“We play a game every day in practice called ‘Red Zone’ where it’s 18-18 and we play,” Brooks said. “So the girls, when we see that score on the scoreboard, they’re used to it and it just makes them feel home.”
Kellum led the Lady Vikings with 12 kills Tuesday followed by Rouse's 10 and White's eight. Kellum also led with 20 assists to Kayleigh Sullivan's 18, while Naijya Leggett came up with 12 digs as Kellum and Sullivan both had eight.
It’s the second win in a row for ECSU and although the team selected to finish second overall in the CIAA this season already matched all of last season with six losses, Brooks is confident with where his team is at as the Lady Vikings host Virginia Union Thursday to open league play.
“Our goal was to play a lot more competitive games, so we’re battle-tested this year,” Brooks said. “We’re ready for Thursday when conference comes. We’re a lot more prepared than we were last year.”