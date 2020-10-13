EDENTON — Over the years, the tennis courts located at John A. Holmes High School have served as a hub for the sport not only in town, but the region.
Despite early morning rain, the courts were dried and ready to host the first day of the Colonial Invitational tournament Saturday afternoon.
The tournament features competition in men’s and women’s singles and doubles, mixed gender competition and junior competition.
Instead of best two out of three sets, the format for the tournaments featured 8-game pro sets.
The Colonial, which is one of the longest established tennis tournaments in North Carolina, attracts athletes from across eastern North Carolina and parts of Virginia.
Kermit Nixon, the longtime tournament organizer, acknowledged staging this year’s tournament required assistance from the community.
In September 2019, the hard tennis courts sustained damage from Hurricane Dorian.
The impact of the cracks in the courts led to the 2019 edition of the tournament not to be held.
The damage also forced the high school’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams not to host competition during portions of the girls’ season in fall 2019 and the boys’ campaign in spring 2020.
The 2020 high school boys’ tennis season ended prematurely in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nixon noted over the past three months, members of the community came together to repair the cracks in the six courts.
By tournament time, the majority of the cracks in the courts were repaired, repainted and deemed ready for play.
Nixon highlighted the support of Nelson Spear, David Ray and Ben Rinehart along with local businesses Colony Tire, Smithfield Grain, attorneys Godwin and Wood, Whichard and Woolard wealth management, Lazy Weekends landscaping, Pepsi, attorneys High and Crowe and Vaughan’s Jewelry.
Before tournament play began, Spear, Ray and Rinehart were recipients of plaques from the Edenton Chowan Tennis Association for their contributions.
Nixon noted funds raised will be redirected back to local tennis and support the junior tennis program.
For Nixon, the goal is to keep the courts at the high school so they can be accessible for public use.
Nixon noted the tournament has COVID-19 screening protocols for participants that include temperature checks and questionnaires.
Sunday’s competition was postponed due to inclement weather, but Nixon noted that championship matches will resume during evening hours today, Wednesday and Thursday.