Multiple area amateur youth baseball and softball leagues will not have games this summer because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The American Legion baseball regional tournaments and World Series scheduled for this summer were canceled because of COVID-19.
“These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do,” Americanism Commission Richard Anderson said in a statement on the American Legion national baseball website.
According to Edenton Post 40 manager and coach John Downum, the 2020 North Carolina American Legion baseball regular season was canceled Monday.
Edenton Post 40 is the continuous American Legion senior level team in the Chowan Herald, Daily Advance and Perquimans Weekly coverage area.
Ahoskie Post 102 in Hertford County is a neighboring senior level team.
Other American Legion junior baseball teams in the region include Edenton Post 40, Currituck Post 531, Ahoskie Post 102 and Dare County Post 26.
Downum noted that the American Legion baseball program in Edenton had the funding this summer to support the program.
Downum, who is also an assistant coach for the John A. Holmes High School varsity baseball team, added they hope to be able to field Edenton Post 40 for the 2021 campaign.
Baseball at the amateur youth level in the region this summer may not be lost.
Downum noted a plan is in the works for a league of teams that is unaffiliated with American Legion or local high schools in the region to be established.
Downum added that the start of the league will depend on what activities will be allowed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper signed an executive order on March 27 that required residents to stay at home, placed limits on mass gatherings and outdoor activities to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The executive order began on March 30 at 5 p.m. for the next 30 days.
The coronavirus pandemic led to spring sport seasons in the NCHSAA and the NCISAA to be suspended.
In the proposed baseball league, Downum noted, for example, varsity players from John A. Holmes High School would play for a Chowan County team, while varsity players from Perquimans County High School would represent a team in Perquimans County.
There is also the chance for a junior varsity level league.
According to Downum, the league has support from other high school baseball coaches in the region.
In the proposed league, individuals not affiliated with a high school program would coach a team instead of area high school coaches.
Downum highlighted that the league would give high school seniors a chance to play one more season of baseball in a more laid-back format.
The proposed unaffiliated league follows the trend of other regions in the state that have proposed baseball leagues for high school athletes this summer.
TAR HEEL LEAGUES
The Tar Heel Leagues announced that it has canceled district and state tournaments this summer.
“In talking with various county health officials throughout the state and with the possibility that the Governor’s Stay at Home order will be extended into May, leagues would have to abbreviate their seasons in order to prepare for district and state all-star play,” the league said in a statement on its website. “As Tar Heel Leagues is a grass roots organization, we feel it is more important for leagues to facilitate play for all of their participants for a full season whenever it becomes safe and feasible to play. Tar Heel Leagues will continue it’s commitment to helping with that effort.
Although no one wants to cancel any event of this magnitude and importance to those that participate, Tar Heel Leagues feels this is in the best interest of our communities and State in continuing the effort to keep everyone safe and [healthy]. We will get through this together and build stronger communities because of it.”
The Tar Heel Leagues is comprised of seven districts in the state. Counties in northeast North Carolina comprise District 7.
Currituck and Camden parks and recreation co-hosted Tar Heel Leagues softball state tournament games last July.
The Edenton All-Stars softball team won the 2019 state championship tournament in the under 10-year-old division.
Perquimans All-Stars competed in last season’s baseball state tournament in the under 8 division.
The Tar Heel Leagues added it will continue its scholarship program for the 2020 year and applications are still being accepted through May 15.