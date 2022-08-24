BARCO — With the fall sports season underway and the school year just around the corner, Currituck student-athletes got a little inspiration on Tuesday afternoon.
About 200 students, whether they’re part of the football team, boys’ soccer team, volleyball, cross country or cheerleading, sat in the Currituck County High School gymnasium bleachers to learn about the journey of 22-year-old Chris Nikic.
Nikic is known as the first person to ever complete the Ironman Triathlon. He did so in November 2020 in Florida.
The race stretches 140.6 miles long with a 2.4-mile swim to start, a 112-mile bike ride after than and running a 26.2-mile marathon to complete it.
On Tuesday, less than a day after talking to students in Pennsylvania and hours before heading to another North Carolina school, Nikic and his dad Nik Nikic spoke in an effort to inspire the student-athletes in attendance.
First was a video and after that, Chris Nikic talked about his journey and the obstacles he faced with several surgeries and how he pushed through to train for the Ironman and complete the Ironman just under the allotted time of 17 hours.
He got a laugh when explaining he ate more rice from Chipotle for training purposes but hammered home throughout the theme of getting one percent better every day.
It was something that several of the Currituck student-athletes could relate to.
“As a team, we say to get one percent better every day during practice,” Damon Duke, a junior on the football team, said. “Basically means you have to take it seriously, actually get better every day, put in the work like he was saying. We use that as a team and it’s great.”
“You can do anything you set your mind to and you don’t always look at the end goal,” Morgan Harris, a senior cross country runner, added, “but just to try to become one percent better each day, eventually you can reach that 100% end goal.”
Nikic, who also has finished the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon, and was the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPY Awards, then had the students come down from the bleachers after the speech to participate in a little bit of a challenge.
Nik Nikic led Chris and the Currituck athletes into a series of squats, pushups and situps, with each series increasing the amount done.
Beyond the one-percent better theme, a couple students found value in other things said from the Nikics as well.
“One thing I noticed that wasn’t directly mentioned that I really liked is how important it is to have people around you that are going to support you,” Westin Stratton, a senior on the boys’ soccer team, said. “So one thing I’m going to take away and put into the soccer season is trying to build a really good foundation for everyone to improve on each other and kind of encourage everyone to do better in the same way (Nikic) had his team around him when he was competing for the Ironman.”
For senior cheerleader Mia Wright, the inspiration was clearly there.
“I thought it was very inspirational just seeing everything he’s overcome throughout his entire life,” she said. “Surgeries upon surgeries, gaining weight, losing weight, even his first Ironmnan crashing (his bike), going through a global pandemic.
“I think that’s just really inspirational and the fact that he took a goal and said, ‘I can do this’ even though some people thought it was unimaginable by being one percent better every day.”