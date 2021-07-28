BARCO — More than 50 youth and middle school aged athletes took part in a football clinic hosted by the Carolina Storm Youth Football Club and Currituck County High School this week.
The three days of clinics were held on the campus of Currituck County High School.
Due to excessive heat, Tuesday’s clinic, the second day of activities, was held inside the Currituck County Middle School gymnasium.
The middle school campus is adjacent to the high school campus.
Jimmy Saunders, a coach with the Carolina Storm, expressed appreciation to Currituck County Schools superintendent Matthew Lutz and Currituck County High School principal Justin Durham for allowing the clinic to be staged at Currituck.
For two hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, the athletes were able to participate in football related drills that were conducted by individuals from Norfolk Indoor Sports Turf.
Some of those trainers with Norfolk Indoor Sports Turf were members of the Old Dominion University football team or were former members of the ODU football team.
One of the clinic’s instructors was Darius Savedge.
Savedge is a redshirt sophomore wide receiver on the Old Dominion University football team.
He noted that he wanted to participate in the clinic because when he was a kid, similar clinics were held.
Now as an adult, Savedge wanted to give back through the clinic.
“I always love to give back to the kids and it’s always great to see them out here having a ball,” Savedge said.
Savedge acknowledged that participating in clinics do make a difference between kids who do and don’t participate.
Savedge noted he wanted the participants to focus on the details being taught.
Isaiah Harper was the lead instructor from Norfolk Indoor Sports Turf at the clinic.
Harper, who previously played college football at ODU and at the high school level at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, noted he has family in Currituck County.
For Harper, the Hampton Roads section of Virginia and northeast North Carolina are all together.
“I feel like we are all one family,” Harper said.
Savedge and Harper both acknowledged that they wanted the kids at the clinic to have fun.
The activities the kids participated in at the clinic are the same as what the instructors have done during their football careers.
“The drills that we do, they can do the same thing,” Harper said.
Norfolk Indoor Sports Turf is operated by former ODU assistant coach Ron Whitcomb.
Whitcomb is currently an assistant coach with the University of Buffalo football program.
Although Whitcomb isn’t currently in the area, Harper acknowledged the connections Whitcomb made within the region allowed him to maintain the business.
The Carolina Storm are accepting registration for its 8-and-under, 10-and-under and 12-and-under age group teams.
For more information on the Carolina Storm, contact the Carolina Storm at carolinastormyfc@gmail.com, Kristina Dance at 252-621-8290 or go online at www.carolinastormyfc.com.
For more information on Norfolk Indoor Sports Turf in Norfolk, Virginia, contact 757-390-6964 or visit its website at www.norfolkindoorsports.com.