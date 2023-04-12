BARCO — The Currituck baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Camden 6-5 in walk-off fashion in an Albemarle Easter Tournament semifinal game, Tuesday evening at Currituck.
The Knights (12-2) held a 3-1 lead after four innings before the Bruins (7-7) tied it with two runs in the fifth and took the lead with another two runs in the sixth for a 5-3 advantage.
Riley Anderson went 3-for-4 for Currituck with two RBIs as Michael Sawyer also had two RBIs with two hits.
Wesley Hyatt and Robbie Beckner both had a hit and two runs knocked in for Camden.
Pasquotank 9, Perquimans 6: The Panthers (12-2) will be Currituck’s opponent in the tournament’s championship game Wednesday night at 7 p.m. as Pasquotank won a back-and-forth semifinal over the Pirates (10-6) Tuesday night.
The Panthers scored twice in the top of the first, but Perquimans scored four times in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 lead.
With runs scored in each half-inning of the fourth and fifth innings, Perquimans finished both of them up 5-4 and 6-5, respectively.
Pasquotank, however, scored four runs in the sixth for a 9-6 lead.
It’s the second time Pasquotank beat the Pirates this season.
Perquimans will face Camden in a third-place game at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s Easter Tournament championship game at Gates. Camden is last year’s champion.