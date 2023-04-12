BARCO — The Currituck baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Camden 6-5 in walk-off fashion in an Albemarle Easter Tournament semifinal game, Tuesday evening at Currituck.

The Knights (12-2) held a 3-1 lead after four innings before the Bruins (7-7) tied it with two runs in the fifth and took the lead with another two runs in the sixth for a 5-3 advantage.