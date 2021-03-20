Currituck Tennis has launched an ambitious series of tennis activities for players of all ages.
Registration is now open for Jr. Team Tennis, an introductory league experience for players age 11-14.
Practice clinics are held after school at both middle schools on Mondays.
Registration is open until March 31st. Participants will be placed on teams of 4-6 players.
Matches begin on April 12th at the CCHS tennis courts and are played each week on Monday evenings.
Clinics for players 10 and under will be held at Moyock Middle School, on Monday evenings, starting on March 29th.
Kaleb Kight, former CCHS #1, will be the primary instructor. Similar clinics at CCHS are scheduled to begin in May.
The second annual Bob Kohler Classic will be held on Saturday, April 17th, at CCHS. This is a USTA-sanctioned Level 7 tournament, intended for “low intermediate” juniors. Age groups for 12u, 14u, 16u, and 18u are offered, with a separate flight for boys and girls in each age division.
More details, and registration links, for each of these events can be found at www.curritucktennis.org.
For adults, TNT means “Tuesday Night Tennis”. Starting at 6:30pm each Tuesday evening at CCHS, adults and youth gather for match play in singles and/or doubles. The UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) platform is used to create matches between players of similar ability.
Go to www.myutr.com and enter “Currituck Tennis” in the search bar to get more information, join the club, and register for TNT.