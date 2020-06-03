Currituck Tennis has resumed on-court activities and invites tennis players of all ages to get back on the courts.
On Thursday, June 11th, Currituck Tennis is sponsoring an adult “play-day” at the Moyock Middle School courts, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The gathering is the first step toward building an adult tennis league for area players.
The event is free, though players are asked to bring a can of tennis balls.
We invite all area players to join us and meet those who share your love of the game.
Currituck Tennis will also sponsor a Summer Tennis Camp the week of June 22nd-26th at Currituck County High School.
Morning and evening sessions are available, and lessons are open to children, youth, and adults. To download a registration form with complete program information, go to www.curritucktennis.org and click on the Summer Tennis Program link.
At both events, appropriate safety protocols and physical distancing will be observed.