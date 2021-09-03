This year’s Eva Lane Memorial Tennis Tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 17th and 18th, at the Currituck County High School tennis courts.
The tournament consists of three separate events, one for juniors 10-and-under, one for juniors 14-and-under, and one for high school students and adults.
The 10-and-under event is a USTA Junior Circuit Round Robin, played on Friday evening at 6:00pm. Entrants will be grouped into pools of 3-5 players based on age, gender, and ability. Each player will play every other player in his/her pool, in a non-elimination format. The event will be played with orange, low compression balls on the 60’ court. USTA membership is required, but it is free for all juniors.
The 14-and-under event is a USTA L7 tournament, played on Saturday morning, starting at 8:30am. Again the format is non-elimination, either by round robin or compass draw. This event will be played with standard yellow balls on the standard 78’ court. There will be separate divisions for boys and girls, in both 12-and-under and 14-and-under age groups, assuming that there are sufficient entries in each event. USTA membership is required, but free for juniors.
The adult/high school event is a UTR-based open doubles tournament, conducted as a non-elimination compass draw in two categories: Open and Women Only. The Open event is gender neutral, meaning that teams can consist of two men, two women, or one of each. The Women’s division is restricted to women only. The teams will be sorted based on UTR rating and ability, with the goal of creating evenly competitive matches. The adult event will start at 11:00 a.m., as the junior event is winding down.
Depending on the number of teams that register in a given event, we may divide the field into two draws, based on ability, or we may keep the field together in one comprehensive draw. Either way, we’ll use a compass draw, which is a non-elimination format, and everyone will be guaranteed three matches.
Match format will be best two-of-three FAST4 sets, with a tiebreaker in lieu of the third set.
During the registration process, players will create a free UTR profile if they do not already have one. The UTR rating system is designed to help players identify others of equal ability in order to play evenly competitive matches.
All registration links, for both the junior and adult events, along with additional information, can be found at www.curritucktennis.org.
The Eva Lane Memorial Tennis Tournament is played each year in memory of Eva Lane, a 2000-2002 member of the CCHS girls tennis team who was killed by a drunk driver on US 158 in southern Currituck County in January 2004, seven months after her high school graduation. Proceeds from the tournament fund an endowed scholarship given annually to a CCHS graduating senior in Eva’s memory.