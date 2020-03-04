On March 9th, at 6:30 p.m., at Currituck County High School, Currituck Tennis is hosting an “Adult Playday” to try to identify adults in the area who would like to meet others who enjoy tennis. Currituck Tennis is looking to use the Universal Tennis Rating system (UTR) to help participants find players on their own level.
There’s no charge. For further information, contact Rob Dinterman (rntnnc@mchsi.com).
Registration is now open for Currituck Tennis’ Jr. Team Tennis league. It’s intended for students age 10-14.
Practices begin on Wednesday, March 18th, after school, at both Currituck Middle School and Moyock Middle School. Matches will be played on Monday evenings at the CCHS tennis courts, starting on April 20th. Registration information can be found on the Jr. Team Tennis tab at www.curritucktennis.org.
Currituck Tennis is in the process of planning clinics and playdays for children 10-and-under. Parents who would like to be notified of these events should send an email to info@curritucktennis.org.
The second annual Bob Kohler Classic, a USTA-sanctioned L5 junior tournament, will be played at Currituck County High School, April 4th and 5th.
Details and registration links can be found on the Bob Kohler Classic tab at www.curritucktennis.org.