BARCO — Usually, a touchdown to put your team up by more than 30 points early in the second half is a ho-hum moment in football.
It was anything but that for Demetria Sarafis and the Currituck County High School football team on senior night last Friday.
Sarafis, for one, plays on the offensive line, a position that very rarely handles the ball), in a backup role.
More importantly, the senior is the only girl on the Currituck football team.
“The place went nuts,” Currituck head coach Paul Bossi said.
The touchdown was a five-yard run on first-and-5 with 9:45 left in the third quarter to put the Knights up 41-7 at the time over rival First Flight.
It wasn’t the first attempt of the night for Sarafis. She had two prior attempts much earlier in the game.
On the first one, some of her team missed blocks. On the second, the ball was actually stripped away from her by the First Flight defense.
But the last attempt worked without issue.
Bossi noted about two weeks prior to the play, they implemented an offense called “The Hammer” just for her.
Extra linemen were inserted into the play as well as two fullbacks. Sarafis started from behind everyone and followed the blocks.
“The way the play was designed, I just saw the opening and basically ran,” Sarafis said.
“When I got the touchdown, it was more real than I could’ve imagined,” she added. “Just like ‘Oh, you’re going to get a touchdown,’... It was different when it actually happened.”
She saw a video a few days later of her parents reacting as well as the whole sideline erupting.
Bossi had his players run the play during a pep rally in the Currituck gym leading up to the game, so the student section at the game knew what was coming.
The idea came from when Bossi saw that Laguna Beach (Ca.)’s Bella Rasmussen went viral for being the first girl in California high school history to score two touchdowns in one game.
“I’m like, ‘You know what, that’s a great idea,’” he said.
Sarafis is no stranger to athletics. Ever since her family moved in from Maryland last year when she was a junior, she has been on Currituck’s volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
Football was a sport she said she had wanted to try since she was a freshman before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the timing of her move to Currituck didn’t line up.
However, she met Bossi through his weightlifting class and the idea of playing football really came to fruition when she saw offensive linemen using the sled machine back in February.
Sarafis asked Bossi if she could also try it.
“If it weren’t for me taking that weightlifting class, I don’t think I would have played this year,” she said. “That’s what got me into it.”
She noted that despite being a girl trying out for the football team, she generally has felt accepted by her teammates ever since joining the team.
Bossi had a little bit of a different perspective.
“I don’t think any of the boys thought she was going to make it the whole season,” he said. “I think at first, they thought it was going to be like, ‘We always have girls who say they want to try out for wrestling or football, but they don’t come or they come and it lasts like a week.’
So I think they thought it’d be like a week and she’d be gone, but they got her respect because she busted her tails off hard.”
Sarafis is no pushover. While she is rarely put in defensive line positions due to how aggressive that position can be, Bossi noted, “she has really held her own” on the offensive line depth chart.
Out of 12 total spots on the offensive line, she is No. 7. There are the five starters, a swing sixth person for when someone’s fatigued or injured, and then her.
Bossi noted she’s in the middle of the pack during conditioning when they run.
“She has not missed a practice all year long and she busts her tail in everything we do,” he said. She gives it all she has. Honestly, if everybody had her heart, we’d be state champions.”
And then there’s Sarafis’s success in the weightlifting world.
In the 16 to 17-year-old and 198-plus pounds division, Sarafis holds a world-record strict curl of 95.9 pounds.
She also holds a state record of a 341-pound deadlift.
Sarafis plans to attend Johnson & Wales after graduation to pursue a culinary baking and pastry degree.
Before then, she still intends to play on the girls’ basketball and softball teams after the Currituck football season is over.
The Knights hosted a first-round playoff game against Lee County on Friday.
“(Football’s) been an experience I know I’ll never forget,” Sarafis said.