Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic impacting the region, the start of the 2020 racing season at Dixieland Speedway, previously scheduled to begin on May 1st, will be delayed.
Dixieland Speedway made the announcement Wednesday night.
The raceway is assessing the situation on a daily basis while complying with government and public health officials.
“We will start operations and commence racing when it’s safe to do so,” said Red Swain, owner and promoter of the speedway. “We’re basically in a holding pattern at the moment, but once we get the all-clear, we will welcome everyone back to the track. The facility is ready as we have made lots of enhancements during the offseason, including installing a new outside retaining wall and fencing, among other things.”
Sixteen race nights are planned at the Elizabeth City track, and the season will likely run later in the year to allow as many events as possible to be held.
“We ask that everyone associated with the raceway, including our drivers, teams, fans and partners, to be safe and follow federal, state and local officials’ recommendations and mandates,” Swain said. “Doing this will allow our nation to flatten the curve so we can save as many lives as possible and then get back to doing what we love to do on Friday nights. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the track real soon.”
Additional updates will be provided at a later date.