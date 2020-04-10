EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced third baseman Shane Easter and second baseman Jared Kauffman of Eastern Michigan University as well as Embry Riddle Aeronautical University left-handed pitcher Daniel Rutherford as the newest additions to the 2020 squad.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound, Shane Easter, looks to bring dynamic defensive abilities and power at the plate in his final season of college summer ball. The rising senior has spent the past three seasons playing both the infield and outfield for the Eagles.
Easter played mostly outfield for the Eagles before moving to third base in 2020. In his shortened senior season, Easter was elite in the field collecting 11 assists, 11 putouts and 1.000 FLD% and zero errors in 22 total chances. Easter shined defensively in his first two seasons as well, achieving a .964 FLD% in 2019 following a freshman year in which he earned a 1.000 FLD% and zero errors in 52 total chances.
In the 2020 season, Easter earned six hits including a home run while driving in five runs at the plate. In his three seasons Easter averaged a .267 SLG % with 46 hits and 23 RBIs. Easter has also seen time on the mound with Eastern Michigan collecting a total of eight innings pitched over his three seasons.
In one appearance in 2020, Easter threw for 2.1 innings allowing no his against Villanova on February 29th.
Easter played summer ball in 2019 for the Muskegon Clippers of the Great Lakes League. Easter is a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan and graduated from Comstock High School.
Easter was a three-time captain for Comstock as a four-year letter winner. He was named first team all-conference and first team all-district three times, as well as all-region and all-state his junior season. That same year, he set a Comstock record with a .563 average at the plate and 97 assists as a shortstop. Easter also lettered in basketball and football for the Colts, where he was named first team all-conference as a wide receiver and a quarterback. Easter is working towards a degree in sport management.
“We’re looking forward to his diverse abilities and his bat,” said Steamers head coach Marshall McDonald. “He is very versatile and can play multiple positions.”
Joining Easter this summer in Edenton will be Eastern Michigan University teammate and fellow infielder, Jared Kauffman. The 5-foot-10 rising senior from Springboro, Ohio comes into Edenton after starting for the Eagles for all three of his collegiate seasons.
Kauffman is a dynamic fielder as well. While he excels in the infield, Kauffman can also produce in left or right field. In 2020, Kauffman averaged a 1.000 FLD% with 11 putouts, 15 assists and zero errors. In his entire career with the Eagles, Kauffman has averaged a .977 FLD% with 133 total putouts and 121 assists. At the plate, Kauffman had seven hits in 24 plate appearances with three doubles. On February 15, Kauffman earned three hits at Austin Peay with two doubles.
In three seasons with the Eagles, Kauffman has been reliable at the plate achieving a .257 batting average with 81 total hits and a .337 SLG%. In 2019, Kauffman averaged .270 at the plate with 37 hits and 12 RBIs.
Last summer, Kauffman played for the Asheboro Copperheads of the Coastal Plains League where he put together a solid season averaging .226 at the plate and a .955 FLD % with 33 putouts and 51 assists in 88 total chance.
Kauffman attended high school at Bishop Fenwick where he was a four-time letter winner as a middle infielder. Kauffman helped Head Coach Chris Stratton and the Falcons to four straight league titles. He was named all-conference, all-city, and honorable mention all-state his senior season and was also named all-conference and honorable mention all-state his junior season. Kauffman was honored as the Reds Showcase MVP.
He too was a dynamic athlete in high school, lettering in football and basketball as well. Kauffman is pursuing a major in engineering technology.
“Jared is very experienced and has been a starter since his freshman year,” explained McDonald. “His leadership and abilities will be what we need this summer!”
Lastly, Edenton is excited to add left-handed pitcher Daniel Rutherford from Embry Riddle Aeronautical in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Another rising senior, Rutherford stands at 6-foot-2, and weighs 210 pounds.
In 2020, Rutherford saw limited action seeing only 8.2 innings on the mound in the abbreviated season. Rutherford struck out six batters in five mound appearances. In 2.1 innings against Auburn Montgomery on February 9th, 2020, Rutherford struck out two batters and allowed zero runs in the Eagles’ 6-9 loss.
Prior to last season, Rutherford pitched for Florence-Darling Tech in Florence, South Carolina where he posted a 1.54 ERA in 35.0 innings pitched striking out 38 batters and holding opponents to a .193 batting average. Rutherford graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School in 2017 where he played for Head Coach Dean Mader and put together an illustrious high school career.
In his four years, Rutherford was a four-time OVC first team All-Conference performer and All-District selection, two-time All-State first team honoree, a District MVP and was also named All-Conference in both football and basketball. Rutherford was born in Huntington, West Virginia and is pursuing a major in aeronautical science.
“Daniel is upper 80s lefty with a plus changeup and curve ball,” McDonald said. “Will most likely be a back-end guy because of inning limits but overall a very solid arm!”