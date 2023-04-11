BARCO — Three separate swings with two outs and two strikes in Monday’s first inning of Perquimans’ first-round Albemarle Easter Tournament game against Northeastern helped propel the Pirates to a 12-5 win at Currituck County High School.
They were down 1-0 after a one-run triple from Northeastern’s Carter Stevenson in the top of the first, but Perquimans answered when Cameron Goodrow lined a 1-2 pitch into center field for a two-out, game-tying single.
Ben Brown followed with an infield single and after four foul balls in Sean Saunders’ at-bat, Saunders hit a single to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead. It then became a 3-1 lead on the same play when he drew a throw to second base from the catcher, allowing Brown to also score in the process.
The third two-out, two-strike swing to prove fruitful for Perquimans came on a Brady Shephard grounder to the second baseman, which turned into an error and another run for a 4-1 lead for the Pirates.
“I thought we had a good approach with two strikes most of the game,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “We work on it and find ways to put the ball in play and make some things happen, so yeah, it was big to put up that number in the first inning.”
The Pirates (10-5) never lost the lead although Northeastern (3-8) was able to keep the Pirates on their toes by taking advantage of a number of Perquimans errors.
In the third inning, after Pirates starter Connor Futrell struck out three of four batters faced in the second, the Eagles were able to get two unearned runs off new pitcher Cameron Goodrow.
Jordan Winslow, Northeastern’s starting pitcher and leadoff man, led the inning off reaching base via a mishandled ball in the infield.
With two outs, a walk to Stevenson put runners on the corners and back-to-back errors on balls put in play by Cayden Dudley and Owen Collins put the Eagles within 4-3.
The Pirates answered in the bottom half of the inning with back-to-back singles from Goodrow and Brown to lead off the inning.
Goodrow reached second on his hit thanks to an error in the outfield and then scored on Brown’s hit to make it 5-3. Brown scored two batters later on a wild pitch for a 6-3 lead.
The Eagles, however, were in business again in the top of the fourth after back-to-back walks with nobody out by Goodrow.
Roberson switched pitchers to Shephard and it immediately paid off as he forced a first-pitch 6-4-3 double play against Winslow.
Peyton Paris, the first walked Eagle of the inning, with runners on the corners with two outs, did score on a Shephard balk and it looked like more damage would be done when Ifriam Sharp hit a deep fly ball to left field.
But Saunders, the left fielder, turned over his left shoulder and ran toward the outfield fence and somehow came up with the catch to end the inning and keep the lead at 6-4.
“Went back on the ball and a huge moment to come up with that grab,” Roberson said. “Just a really good play.”
That turned out to be the last real chance for the Eagles to stay in the game as Perquimans scored the next six runs.
Two came home in the bottom of the fourth when one scored on an error and another scored on another Brown RBI single for an 8-4 lead.
Their final four runs came in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run double from Saunders, a one-run single from Shepard and an RBI groundout from Maddux Thach.
Thach, Goodrow and Brown all had 3-for-4 days as Brown had three RBIs and Saunders had a game-high four RBIs on a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
The win for Perquimans put them in a semifinal Tuesday night against Pasquotank.
Pasquotank 14, Gates 4: Having already beaten the Red Barons by 10 earlier this season, it wasn’t a whole lot different when the two teams, who are both 8-0 in their respective conferences, met again Monday night at Currituck in the final quarterfinal game of the day.
The Panthers (11-2) couldn’t have asked for a much better start. After a 1-2-3 inning from starting pitcher Josh Wise, Pasquotank put a seven spot on the board in the bottom of the first.
They had a lot of help that inning with four Gates (10-4) errors complementing just two hits from the Panthers.
A.J. Bundy struck out to begin the frame but reached first base on a wild third strike. Ethan Overton walked and Wise beat out a throw from shortstop for an RBI infield single to get things started.
John Leary was the first out of the inning, but it was a productive sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.
Ryan Robinson reached base on a two-out error, Garrett Brown walked on a pitch that was thrown behind him and scored a run, Landon Dodson reached base on a dropped fly ball that scored a run and Blaike Hill got the Panthers’ second hit with a one-run single that turned into two runs on a throwing error to make it 6-0.
A fourth error made it 7-0 on a Bundy ground ball as 11 batters came up in the inning.
It still got a little more dicey than Pasquotank would have liked as Gates responded with two runs in the top of the second and after a two-run double from Dodson and one-run single from Hill in the third made it 10-2, Gates added runs in the fourth and fifth innings to make it 10-4.
Garrett Brown became the Panthers’ third pitcher of the night with one run already home, one runner on and no one out in the fourth inning.
The lefty gave up a single on his first pitch, but threw out any notion of a Gates comeback after that as he retired the next six guys with four strikeouts in the mix.
“He’s been a guy we can call on to come in and shut things down,” Pasquotank coach Brandon Wilkins said. “It was big being able to lean on him.”
The Panthers finally put the game to bed in the bottom of the sixth with four runs. Hill had a two-run single, Nate Rice walked with the bases loaded and Wise finished the game he started with a single into left to put the 10-run rule into effect.
Hill had the biggest day offensively for Pasquotank going 3-for-4 with four runs knocked in.
Pasquotank was scheduled to face Perquimans in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Currituck. The Panthers beat Perquimans 9-3 on the road back on March 7.
OTHER RESULTS
Currituck and Camden both advanced to face each other in Tuesday’s 4 p.m. semifinal thanks to wins earlier in the day on Monday.
Currituck beat Eastern Christian Homeschool 10-0 in a morning game and Camden followed with an early-afternoon 13-3 win over Hertford County.
Results from Tuesday’s Albemarle Easter Tournament action at Currituck can be see online at dailyadvance.com/sports on Wednesday afternoon.