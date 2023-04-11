BARCO — Three separate swings with two outs and two strikes in Monday’s first inning of Perquimans’ first-round Albemarle Easter Tournament game against Northeastern helped propel the Pirates to a 12-5 win at Currituck County High School.

They were down 1-0 after a one-run triple from Northeastern’s Carter Stevenson in the top of the first, but Perquimans answered when Cameron Goodrow lined a 1-2 pitch into center field for a two-out, game-tying single.