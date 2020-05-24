An Elizabeth City resident had her made basketball shot grab national attention.
Marie Dunbar, 96, made a basketball shot. The made shot was recorded via video that was posted to Facebook.com on May 4.
According to Dunbar’s niece — Latoya Malbrough — since the made shot, the video post was featured by sports media entities ESPN and Bleacher Report.
As of Wednesday, the video has more than 600,000 views and has been shared more than 23,000 times on Facebook.
Dunbar is a native of Columbia.
The video is posted online at Facebook.com.