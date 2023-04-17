The Elizabeth City Rowing Club captured a state championship and placed in several other events during competition in High Point on Saturday.

The EC Rowing Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Eight won the state championship in their class in a meet held on Oak Hollow Lake in High Point on Saturday. Teammates included Elizabeth Brown, Peter Mayer, Ella McFadden, Gabrielle Merritt, Waverly Morrison, Abigail Panek, Kiran Rodgers, Caroline Whipple and Tegan Zalewski.