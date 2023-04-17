...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with westerly winds 15 to
20 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. These breezy conditions, in
tandem with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s and
already dry fuels will present a period of elevated fire danger,
especially Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly
The Elizabeth City Rowing Club captured a state championship and placed in several other events during competition in High Point on Saturday.
The EC Rowing Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Eight won the state championship in their class in a meet held on Oak Hollow Lake in High Point on Saturday. Teammates included Elizabeth Brown, Peter Mayer, Ella McFadden, Gabrielle Merritt, Waverly Morrison, Abigail Panek, Kiran Rodgers, Caroline Whipple and Tegan Zalewski.
The local club also earned one fifth place, one second place, two first place, two third place and two fourth place awards in individual and team races.
The EC Rowing Club will compete in the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association’s championship regatta at Bugsy Beach in southern Pasquotank County on Saturday, April 29. The regatta begins at 9:30 a.m.