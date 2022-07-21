...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
New Elizabeth City State University head football coach Marcus Hilliard speaks at a press conference at ECSU in December. Hilliard is both a former ECSU player and assistant coach.
The Elizabeth City State football team, represented by new head coach Marcus Hilliard and rising senior receiver Zion Riddick, took part in the 2022 CIAA Media Day in Salem, Virginia, Wednesday morning.
In about a 10-minute session up on stage, the two were asked about the new era ECSU is bringing in with Hilliard replacing Anthony Jones as the team’s head coach.
“It’s special,” Hilliard said. “When I was a player, the players used to joke that you’re going to be the head coach at Elizabeth City. You don’t think about it, but the reality hits that you are the head coach at Elizabeth City.”
Hilliard played for the Vikings through the 2003 season and began his coaching career the next season as ECSU’s defensive line coach.
He eventually became the team’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach before taking on the assistant head coaching role at Virginia Union the last three seasons.
“Just being here at Elizabeth City previously, we had a good run,” Hilliard said. “You saw the run we were on and wanted to get that same feel with me coming back as head coach.”
Riddick, a Hertford County graduate, shared his enthusiasm about working with the new coach.
“I’m happy that coach is with us,” Riddick said. “He really came in and let us know his expectations and the guys are really going to go hard for him on the field.”
Riddick is one of two Vikings, according to the ECSU athletics website, to make the Preseason All-CIAA Team as he takes the kick returner spot.
The other is Juanye’ Majette, who gets the nod as one of three linebackers on the all-conference team.
In a preseason poll, ECSU was picked to finish eighth overall in the conference with Bowie State at the top, looking for its fourth conference championship in a row.
The Vikings were also selected to finish fifth out of six teams in the north division.
ECSU starts the season on September 3 at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina in the Carolina Classic.
After the annual Down East Classic against Livingstone College in Rocky Mount the following week, the Vikings play their home opener against Winston-Salem State on September 17.
“We’re ready,” Hilliard said. “Coming out and once you get past the pomp and circumstance, it’s about football. It’s about executing on offense, defense and special teams. We’re ready for that challenge and ready to go.”