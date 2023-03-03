The phrase “Viking Pride!” that is typically shouted proudly in and around Elizabeth City State’s campus had every reason to be shouted in an even more prideful manner on Thursday in the Robert L. Vaughan Center.
And it was, in fact, shouted often and loud as the university celebrated the combination of the ECSU volleyball and women’s basketball teams’ CIAA titles they earned during this school year.
A few hundred fans, whether it was the student body, alumni or other community members, sat in the bleachers to support the two teams’ achievements.
“Excited to be able to bring all of our students, our community, our faculty, staff and alumni together and just be able to tell them thank you for all they were able to do for our student-athletes,” ECSU Athletic Director James Dubose, Jr. said after the event.
The program lasted about 40 minutes beginning with the typical pregame music from ECSU’s Sound of Class Marching Band as both championship teams made their way into the gym to an ovation.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon started a series of remarks with a welcome speech.
In it, she joked of being tired of being around other CIAA presidents and not having any championships to gloat about.
“But there is a time and a place,” Dixon said to cheers. “To sum it up, I went from zero to two rings.”
She also expressed how fitting it was for two women’s teams to win their respective conference championships on the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers then took the stage at the center of Vaughan Center’s basketball court to congratulate the teams. He said he dropped five commitments on Saturday just so he could be with the women’s basketball team as they won the title.
After County Commissioner Charles Jordan followed Rivers, Dubose was next with the microphone and said in his speech, “I’m happy to tell everyone this is just the beginning.”
Dubose was hired as the school’s new athletic director last April.
“As I came here, I said we were going to build a championship culture and we’ve already brought home two in 10 months,” Dubose said later.
He also told the Daily Advance how much the championship victories can help the university moving forward.
“We’ve been in positions where we’ve had several football games on television this year, several basketball games, we just played all week on ESPN, so all that we continue to do brings more awareness to our university,” he said. “Athletics is the front porch of the university and we want to make sure we continue to keep athletics in a positive light, so that we can continue to bring students to the university.”
In the celebration, the volleyball team was next with head coach David Brooks and junior Elizabeth Kellum up on the stage with the rest of the team on the floor in front of them.
The volleyball team, which finished 26-9 with a first-round loss in the NCAA Division II Tournament, won their CIAA championship against Shaw in four sets on Saturday, November 12.
“The way they set up the gym and everything for us, it really meant a lot to everyone,” Kellum said. “It was just a great environment.”
While on stage, Brooks congratulated the women’s basketball team for their championship and when the basketball team came to the stage after the volleyball team, head coach Tynesha Lewis returned the sentiment.
She said that seeing the volleyball team battle through ups and downs only to come out on top was an inspiration for the basketball season.
“I’m just having a good time with the people that made it possible,” Lewis, who was seen dancing before, during and after the event, said. “Elizabeth City deserves these championships. Volleyball, they led the way and we’re just grateful to have our village that supports us.”
After the event, Brooks noted how similar the teams’ statuses are.
“We were both on kind of the same trajectory last year and both came just short,” he said. “So to see that we both won this year was exciting. They supported us all season, we returned the favor to them, so it was exciting to watch.”
He also made note of both teams returning a vast majority of their players for next season.
“It’s exciting to see both of us able to accomplish something big for our school in one year,” ECSU women’s basketball player and CIAA Tournament MVP NyAsia Blango, who spoke on the stage with Lewis, said. “I hope it keeps going for both of us.”
The ceremony concluded with Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown speaking. One of his main talking points was about how “effort and investment” led to both team’s championships.
The night finished with the crowd able to congregate with the teams.