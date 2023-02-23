...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Elizabeth City State’s Eric Butler (5), shown here in a January game, led the Vikings with 21 points in the team’s 75-64 loss to Virginia Union in a CIAA quarterfinal, Wednesday in Baltimore, Md.
BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team was knocked out of the CIAA Tournament with a 75-64 quarterfinal loss to top-seeded Virginia Union on Wednesday night.
The No. 9 Vikings held an early 10-8 lead just under six minutes in before the Panthers ripped off a 14-1 run to lead 22-11 with nine minutes left in the first half.
ECSU worked its way back to just a two-point deficit at 31-29 by halftime, however, and briefly had it tied 31-31 and 36-36 in the second half before an 11-1 Virginia Union run separated the teams for good.
Eric Butler led the Vikings with 21 points as Jaquantae Harris was the only double-digit scorer with 19 points. Virginia Union had Keleaf Tate and Robert Osborne match each other with 26 points for game-highs.
ECSU concluded its 2022-23 season with a 13-16 record as Virginia Union (23-6) clinched a spot in an early Friday afternoon semifinal against either Winston-Salem State or Claflin.