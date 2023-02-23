ecsu mens 4

Elizabeth City State’s Eric Butler (5), shown here in a January game, led the Vikings with 21 points in the team’s 75-64 loss to Virginia Union in a CIAA quarterfinal, Wednesday in Baltimore, Md.

 Chris Day/

The Daily Advance

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team was knocked out of the CIAA Tournament with a 75-64 quarterfinal loss to top-seeded Virginia Union on Wednesday night.

The No. 9 Vikings held an early 10-8 lead just under six minutes in before the Panthers ripped off a 14-1 run to lead 22-11 with nine minutes left in the first half.