The entire Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association made its way to Elizabeth City this week to play three days and 36 games worth of softball.
Elizabeth City State became host of the CIAA Roundup that started on Thursday and will end on Saturday after it became apparent that the original host Bowie State might see inclement weather over those three days.
So ECSU Deputy Athletic Director LaTaya Hilliard-Gray, who coached Winston-Salem State softball for 22 years through 2022, stepped in knowing the Vikings could bring it to northeast North Carolina at the last minute.
“I knew that the complex could get it done,” Hilliard-Gray said, saying she was at the last three ECSU-hosted roundups from 2017-2019. “I knew that the city truly supports Elizabeth City State, so it came together. No hesitation.”
The idea came about last Thursday and ECSU worked quickly over the course of just a few days to get everything set up.
With 12 games to be played daily, South Park Sports Complex is using all four softball fields.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers, after hearing about the event on Thursday morning, was there taking in the action on Thursday afternoon. He expressed excitement for how positively the event can impact the city economically.
“(The 12 teams are) in the community somewhere eating for three days, so you’re getting breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said. “Then, the hotels are booked (some teams are staying in Chesapeake, Va.). Occupancy tax to the county and the city gets that write-off and then we get the sales tax.
“Some of the parents here were just telling me they were shocked that a city of our size would have the facilities like this that could host. So now they’re all saying Elizabeth City, which is always great because it brings in players from the five states (of the CIAA) who have never heard of Elizabeth City except to play them. Now, they actually come and see our community, stay in our community, so that’s the reason why it’s great. It’s great exposure for our city.”
The round up is the beginning of the CIAA season for ECSU softball.
The Lady Vikings came into Thursday’s first game winless in eight tries and it changed in a big way with a 17-5 victory over St. Augustine’s.
“It’s definitely breaking the ice a little bit for us,” ECSU head coach Erin Forbes said. “We definitely need that win to boost the morale and confidence, so first conference game, first win. It’s good so far.”
ECSU took control of the game from the outset with nine runs coming across the plate in the top of the first.
Sikia Korneagy led the afternoon off with a single to left field and stole second base one pitch later.
One pitch after that, Zeta Brown bunted for a single and Korneagy rounded third, forced a throw and scored to make it 1-0 as Brown made her way to third on the overthrow to home plate.
The Lady Vikings were off and running as Karrigan Belangia followed with an RBI single the opposite way to right-center and Karma Fields knocked a two-run homer over the left-center field fence to make it 4-0.
Alexis Monroe followed that with a triple to right-center and scored on the game’s first out when Janiya Cummings grounded to third base.
With two outs, Stephanie Komives blooped a single and made it to third on a Jamia Guilford single.
A wild pitch scored Komvies and a Korneagy single scored Guilford to make it 7-0.
The inning was capped off by a one-run Brown triple and another Belangia single for nine total runs.
“It’s what we talked about, what we expected coming out of the gate pushing hard,” Forbes said. “Literally what I said before the game started was ‘no mercy, we have to keep pressing.’ Hopefully, we can channel that energy into our next game.”
Their next game came later in the afternoon with a 10-3 loss against Johnson C. Smith, but ECSU still made sure to keep its foot on the gas in the first one.
Two errors from St. Augustine’s (2-7) allowed the Lady Vikings to take a 10-0 lead in the second.
On the defensive side, Camdyn Peck started strong for ECSU striking out the side in the bottom of the first, but a hit by pitch and walk to begin the second eventually turned into a two-run single from the Lady Falcons.
The Lady Vikings reached the 10-run-rule threshold in the third with Brown doubling home a run and Monroe eventually hitting her home on a ground out for a 12-2 lead.
Korneagy and Belangia singled home a run each in the fourth and a bases-loaded walk to Monroe made it 15-2.
Victoria De La Cruz hit a two-run home run in the bottom half to make it 15-4 and a fifth run came home in the fifth inning, but not before two more runs from ECSU in the bottom of the fourth.
The 10-run rule ended the game after the bottom of the fifth.
Forbes hopes to see this kind of effort throughout the rest of the weekend and CIAA season.
“Hopefully some more of this, but I do know we have some tougher competition ahead of us,” she said. “I think if we can keep this energy up, we have to keep our bats alive which I think we’ve been doing a good job of, and limiting our errors in the field, I think we’re pretty solid. We have a good group this year.”
The round up was scheduled to resume on Friday with four games at a time beginning at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. ECSU was scheduled to face Fayetteville State in the morning slate and Winston-Salem State at 4 p.m.
Saturday will have the same idea, but with games beginning an hour earlier. The Lady Vikings play at 10 a.m. against Livingstone and Claflin at 3 p.m.
“Definitely shoutout to (Elizabeth City-Pasquotank) Parks & Recreation,” Forbes said. “Our parks crew headed up by Mr. Jeffery Simpson, he’s bent over backwards and done everything that he can for us. He has a great group of guys keeping the fields well-manicured, they looked pristine coming in.
“They really did all the work for us. But we also have a great department that really pulled some strings, worked quickly and diligently to make sure we have proper coverage, so tip the hat to the whole crew for making it happen for us.”