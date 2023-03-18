...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt this morning, becoming north
late morning and rough waters. Winds becoming north 15 to 25 kt
tonight.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Members of the ECSU women’s basketball team celebrate on the bench during the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore, Md., the last week of February.
As the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team competed in its first ever NCAA Division II tournament game last Friday, head coach Tynesha Lewis got an up-close look at a team she said she’s watched for the last three years.
That team, of course, was ECSU’s opponent Glenville State. The Lady Pioneers, last year’s NCAA Division II champions, were the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Region once again and had the luxury of playing in their home gym against the No. 8 Lady Vikings.
ECSU hung in the game early with a six-point lead late in the first quarter, but Glenville State showed why it was the defending champion and the No. 1 seed with a dominant second half that led it to ultimately cruise to an 84-60 victory.
“I know they’re the standard and national champions, so I know what I have to do to get there,” Lewis said. “Now, we’re not far. We have a couple pieces missing and I’m going to go get those pieces.”
The Lady Vikings’ lead in that Atlantic Region quarterfinal reached a game-high 18-12, thanks to a 10-0 run, in the final minute of the opening quarter and was 20-15 early in the second quarter.
Although ECSU then trailed 34-30 by halftime, the Lady Vikings were still right in the game and Lewis acknowledged her players played well defensively in the first half.
Still, things weren’t being executed as well as the head coach would’ve liked.
“I felt that we played a C-minus game, I hate that we didn’t play better,” she said. “I don’t think necessarily we would have beaten them if we played our A game, but it definitely would’ve been a better game.”
The game got away from ECSU quickly in the second half. Six quick points on 3-pointers out of the gate from the Lady Pioneers had the Lady Vikings down 10, a hole that only deepened the rest of the way.
“What I liked about Glenville State is you never knew we were up or they were up and that’s what champions look like,” Lewis said. “The body language, what I’ve been trying to teach my players all year, is that champions look a different way. They never move by runs, never move by score. They know what they do and they do what they do.”
As the tournament does to a total of 63 teams every year, ECSU finished the season with a loss to think about until next season comes around.
But the emotions surrounding the Lady Vikings program are positive.
The 2022-23 edition, after all, made it further than any other ECSU women’s basketball team in history.
The CIAA Tournament championship they won against Shaw on February 25 was a first as it clinched their first NCAA Tournament appearance.
While the goal, Lewis said, is always to win the CIAA and reach the NCAA Tournament and eventually win it, this year’s team isn’t necessarily the one she was most optimistic for.
That would be next year’s as this team had 13 newcomers.
“(This season) went as expected with 13 new players,” she said. “I knew that we would be better next year than we would be this year just learning each other, learning the system.”
“Those are the goals from the very beginning,” she added. “I think that now we’ll have more people to actually believe that we can do it since we got a glimpse. But goals haven’t changed. Level of intensity definitely has changed.”
Exit interviews with the team take place next week for Lewis. There, she may have a better idea of who is coming back for next season and what the mindset needs to be for the team moving forward.
In all likelihood, there will be more than the five that returned from last season to this season and new leaders may emerge.
“I think our (2022-23) season is directly correlated to leadership,” Lewis said. “I think as we grow in leadership and we grow in how we play and how we execute down the stretch, when we decided to be player led, that’s when we made those runs.
“When we decided not to lead, that’s when we had the ups and downs. But nothing was not expected. We’re definitely working on leadership next year because that will decide how far we go.”