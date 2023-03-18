As the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team competed in its first ever NCAA Division II tournament game last Friday, head coach Tynesha Lewis got an up-close look at a team she said she’s watched for the last three years.

That team, of course, was ECSU’s opponent Glenville State. The Lady Pioneers, last year’s NCAA Division II champions, were the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Region once again and had the luxury of playing in their home gym against the No. 8 Lady Vikings.