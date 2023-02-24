...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Elizabeth City State’s Dy’Jhanik Armfield, shown here in a November game against Mid-Atlantic Christian, scored 20 points in the Lady Vikings' 53-52 CIAA semifinal win over Johnson C. Smith, Friday afternoon in Baltimore, Md.
BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team has reached the CIAA Tournament championship game for the second year in a row after a 53-52 victory over Johnson C. Smith on Friday afternoon.
The No. 5 Lady Vikings (19-10) led 34-23 at halftime before a 47-38 lead after three quarters.
Despite it being a one-point win, they never trailed against the No. 8 Lady Golden Bulls (12-16). Johnson C. Smith got within one point on two free throws with 1:34 left, but neither team scored in the last 94 seconds as ECSU survived a last-second 3-point attempt to win.
Dy’jhanik Armfield was the only double-digit scorer for ECSU with 20 points in the win.
The Lady Vikings will face either No. 6 Shaw or No. 2 Lincoln (Pa.), which the Lady Vikings lost to in last year’s championship and split two games with during the regular season, on Saturday at 4 p.m.