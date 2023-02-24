ECSU/MACU basketball 5

Elizabeth City State’s Dy’Jhanik Armfield, shown here in a November game against Mid-Atlantic Christian, scored 20 points in the Lady Vikings' 53-52 CIAA semifinal win over Johnson C. Smith, Friday afternoon in Baltimore, Md.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team has reached the CIAA Tournament championship game for the second year in a row after a 53-52 victory over Johnson C. Smith on Friday afternoon.

The No. 5 Lady Vikings (19-10) led 34-23 at halftime before a 47-38 lead after three quarters.