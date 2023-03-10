...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Elizabeth City State’s NyAsia Blango (right), shown in a game from last season, scored 14 points in the Lady Vikings' 84-60 loss to Glenville State in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional, Friday in Glenville, West Virginia.
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A strong first half effort from the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team had them right in it against the defending national champions, but the Division II Atlantic Regional quarterfinal got away from the Lady Vikings quickly in the second half.
No. 8 ECSU, which led by six at one point in the game, only trailed by four at halftime against No. 1 Glenville State, but the home Lady Pioneers took over the final 20 minutes for a convincing 84-60 victory.
Glenville State (30-2) had the slight upper hand early on Friday, but ECSU (21-8) kept answering after the home team made a shot.
Neither team made a field goal until Mickayla Perdue knocked down a deep 3-pointer to give the Lady Pioneers a 7-1 lead 3:50 into the game.
ECSU answered about 20 seconds later with a Jessica Adams putback to make it 7-3 and the next time down the floor saw Dy’Jhanik Armfield hit a 3 to get the Lady Vikings within one.
ECSU then answered a Breanna Campbell layup with an Armfield layup and a Chalon Miles triple with a Maryam Hashim 3-pointer to get within 12-11 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.
Hashim’s 3 was the beginning of some momentum for ECSU as it earned its first lead of the game with a NyAsia Blango close, spin-around shot to make it 13-12 with 2:10 left.
ECSU was in the midst of a 10-0 run that ended on a Jada Nowlin three-point play, making it 18-12 with 48 seconds left.
The Lady Vikings’ lead stood at 18-15 after one quarter and 20-15 in the beginning seconds of the second quarter, but the defending champs were able to get it together the remainder of the opening half.
A stepback jumper and floater on consecutive possessions from Perdue, who finished with 16 first half points, had Glenville State within 22-20 with 6:50 left.
Campbell, who had 12 first half points, tied it 22-22 two minutes later and with 4:15 left, Kamiyah Lyons hit a 3 to regain a 25-22 lead for the Lady Pioneers. The lead was then six on another Perdue triple.
Kamille Pickens got ECSU back within two with seven seconds left after a nice inbound play, but Campbell knocked down a layup just ahead of the buzzer for a 34-30 Glenville State lead at halftime.
ECSU had eight scorers in the first 20 minutes all ranging from two to five points as Armfield, Adams and Nowlin led the pack with five each. Blango led ECSU with 14 total points on the night.
The Lady Pioneers shot 14 more 3-point attempts (5-of-19) in the first half than the Lady Vikings, who went 2-for-5 from beyond the arc in the first half, while ECSU outrebounded the home team 27-17. The Lady Vikings, however, lost the first half turnover battle 14-6.
Friday’s second half began with back-to-back ECSU turnovers turning into Glenville State 3-pointers for a 40-30 Lady Pioneers lead with 8:20 left.
The Lady Vikings got back to within seven and eight soon after, but they were unable to make an extra push.
Glenville State’s lead was 59-43 after three quarters and with the exception of a basket that gave them a 26-point lead in the final minute of Friday’s game, the Lady Pioneers’ lead reached a game-high 24 points on multiple occasions.
They first reached that mark with an 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter.