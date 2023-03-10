ECSU NyAsia Blango

Elizabeth City State’s NyAsia Blango (right), shown in a game from last season, scored 14 points in the Lady Vikings' 84-60 loss to Glenville State in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional, Friday in Glenville, West Virginia.

 The Daily Advance

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A strong first half effort from the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team had them right in it against the defending national champions, but the Division II Atlantic Regional quarterfinal got away from the Lady Vikings quickly in the second half.

No. 8 ECSU, which led by six at one point in the game, only trailed by four at halftime against No. 1 Glenville State, but the home Lady Pioneers took over the final 20 minutes for a convincing 84-60 victory.