ECSU women's basketball team wins CIAA championship From staff reports David Gough Author email Feb 25, 2023

The Elizabeth City State women's basketball teams poses with the CIAA trophy after beating Shaw 55-40 in the CIAA Tournament championship game, Saturday in Baltimore, Md. Photo by Joel Sutton

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women's basketball team won the CIAA Tournament championship for the first time in program history on Saturday evening.The No. 5 Lady Vikings did it with a 55-40 win over No. 6 Shaw.ECSU (20-10) led the Lady Bears (18-13) 10-6 after one quarter before a 22-10 second quarter had the Lady Vikings up 32-16 at halftime.Their largest lead was 44-23 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.ECSU held Shaw to 12-of-48 (25%) shooting from the field including 0-for-9 from 3. ECSU shot 20-of-55 (36.4%) from the field for the game.Dy'Jhanik Armfield led ECSU with 13 points followed by Maryam Hashim's 10.The win comes a year after the Lady Vikings lost the CIAA championship game to Lincoln (Pa.).They have now automatically qualified for the NCAA Division II women's tournament, which will be released on Sunday night, March 5, and begin on March 10.