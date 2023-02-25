ECSU women CIAA champs

The Elizabeth City State women's basketball teams poses with the CIAA trophy after beating Shaw 55-40 in the CIAA Tournament championship game, Saturday in Baltimore, Md.

 Photo by Joel Sutton

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team won the CIAA Tournament championship for the first time in program history on Saturday evening.

The No. 5 Lady Vikings did it with a 55-40 win over No. 6 Shaw.