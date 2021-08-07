EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers took to the field in 2021 as members of the rebranded Premier Collegiate League, a division of the Tidewater Summer League in which they dominated in 2020.
The league grew to six teams, adding former four Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League teams to the mix. The Tarboro River Bandits joined the Steamers and Greenbrier Knights in the league’s East division while the Wake Forest Fungo, Fuquay-Varina Twins and Carolina Pirates made up the West division.
The league proved to be tougher than the previous year with the competition force night in and night out. After going 21-5 in league play a year ago, the Steamers went 16-11 against all league opponents and 12-11 within their division.
Some of their most impressive evenings came against former Coastal Plain League foes, beating the Peninsula Pilots 7-1 at War Memorial Stadium and the Morehead City Marlins 3-1 at Big Rock Stadium. In total, the Clams went 3-5 in exhibition play to bring their season record to 19-16 heading towards the playoffs.
The Steamers’ 12-11 division record was good enough for second in the East division and a home matchup with the third seeded Greenbrier Knights to open up the postseason. Three home runs put the Steamers ahead by three runs after four innings, but the Knights eventually tied up the game and sent it to extra innings. An intense top of the tenth inning put four runs on the board for the Knights and they hung on to win the game 8-4.
The next night, the Steamers watched from home as the Knights knocked off the top seeded Tarboro River Bandits, setting the stage for the River Bandits and Steamers to face off in the PCL East Division Tournament’s elimination game.
The Steamers’ bats were silenced through eight innings at Tarboro, trailing by two runs in the top of the ninth. Five walks in a row tied the game and for the second consecutive game, the Steamers went to extras.
In the bottom of the tenth, the River Bandits loaded the bases with one out and a wild pitch bounced into the Steamers dugout, bringing home the winning run and ending the Steamers’ season. The team finished 19-18 overall.
It was a strange season weather-wise with the team losing ten games this summer to the rain.
Individually, there were a lot of highlights and moments that this team won’t soon forget.
Hunter Cole arrived after sitting out at Randolph-Macon College this spring due to transfer rules and he did not miss a beat. The outfielder shone through and led the team in nearly every statistical batting category.
He was named the team’s Gieseke Gold Award winner, the honor bestowed on the most outstanding player and person on the team that season. Jokingly called “Mr. Edenton” by his teammates, Cole slashed .314/.438/.585 with eight home runs and 26 runs batted in. And while he did pack a punch at the plate, he was electrifying on the base paths with a team-best 15 stolen bases.
His all-around contributions potentially could have been matched by Case Kermode, who missed a few weeks of the season following a scary collision in the outfield during the second game of the season. Despite the missed time, the catcher from the University of Mount Olive hit five home runs and drove in 20 runs, each placing third on the team.
His versatility was also much needed for this team, playing behind the dish and in the outfield, even mixing in a stop at first base when called upon. His work in the field, including throwing out six runners stealing, earned him the Goodman Glove Award, given to the Steamers best fielder each year.
The catcher position had power-packed potential when Josh Pernetti played as well. The true freshman was without a college season due to COVID-19 cancelations, but once he got going, he provided a real punch. Pernetti hit six home runs, including a walk-off grand slam against the Tarboro River Bandits in July.
Another player that was no stranger to walking it off was outfielder Jackson Hipp, who lifted the Steamers over the Greenbrier Knights with a two-run single in a game on July 6th. That game started an impressive stretch for Hipp in the season’s final three weeks, hitting .300 with four home runs and 17 RBIs that included a two home run game against the Tarboro River Bandits on July 24th.
Two other Steamers that enjoyed successful Julys were Chase Bruno and Aaron Copeland. Both were anchors defensively and also hit over .300 in the season’s final three weeks.
Casey Haire was one of the more impressive hitters throughout the summer, slashing .268/.450/.309 with a home run and 11 RBIs. His on-base percentage was the best on the team and he was the only Steamer to finish the summer with more walks than strikeouts.
On the pitching side of things, the top of the rotation was impressive in Edenton.
Righthander Jared Davis shut opponents down, finishing with a 1.71 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in the 26.1 innings he pitched this season. The highlight of his work was a five inning masterpiece against the Pilots, a team in which he previously interned for, at War Memorial Stadium.
Fellow righthander Daniel Willie was the team’s Opening Night starter and impressed throughout the season. He finished with a 2.92 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, allowing only three earned runs in his final three starts of the season.
Lefthander Clark Dearman came late from Presbyterian College and wowed fans with his first appearance, striking out all six batters he faced in a mid-June game against the Wake Forest Fungo. As a starter, his ERA was 4.74 in five starts, including a dominant close to his season against the Greenbrier Knights on July 22nd.
Out of the bullpen, Blake Gipson was incredibly reliable all season long. The righthander from University of Mount Olive finished with a 2.63 ERA and had an eight appearance stretch in which he only allowed one run. He was named the team’s Pitcher of the Year.
Elsewhere, Michael Allen, Cole Bates, Aiden Kuhle and Sam Duncan provided firepower from the pen whenever necessary. The quartet finished with a combined 3.81 ERA and 12.72 K/9. Allen served as the team’s closer, finishing off three saves.
While the team did not accomplish their goal of winning a title in 2021, the season provided a summer full of memorable nights at Historic Hicks Field.
The Steamers will return to the Premier Collegiate League in 2022 for another season and another chance to take home a title.