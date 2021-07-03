EDENTON — Just in case the post-game fireworks show wasn’t enough, Casey Haire and Jacob Mustain provided some fireworks of their own with home runs that proved to be the difference for the Steamers.
Every run mattered for the Steamers tonight as they picked up a divisional win against the Greenbrier Knights, 9-8.
The first three innings were a battle as the Steamers and Knights came across to score one run each in the first and third inning. Clark Dearman got his first start as a Clam and had a strong five innings of work, allowing only two runs and striking out six.
Aaron Copeland led off the eventful fourth inning with a hit by pitch and later came around to score from a single by Case Kermode. However, the highlight of the inning came from the dead center blast off the bat of Casey Haire. The sold-out crowd erupted at Historic Hicks Field as Haire took his time around the bases.
The fourth inning led to the end of Vincent Bashara’s start for the Knights. After two strong starts against Edenton, the Steamers were able to finally find some barrels against the Greenbrier ace.
The Knights threatened in the middle innings due to some walks by Dearman and hits from Warren Bailey and Trent Hanchey. But it was the middle infield duo of Chase Bruno and Anthony Stehlin that turned two double plays to get Dearman out of trouble.
Blake Gipson came on for relief in the sixth and got three big outs to set up another loud inning for the Steamer bats. Haire continued his hot night with a laser right back up the middle. Then Jacob Mustain hit the seventh pitch of his at bat all the way onto the football field to break the game open and give the Steamers an 8-2 lead.
The lead grew by another run as Greenbrier pitcher Shane McCarthy dropped a pop up to himself, resulting in Joe Haney to hustle in to score from second base. This 9-2 lead wasn’t a comfortable one for long, as the Knights put up a crooked number of their own in the top half of the 8th inning. Five hits and an error led the Knights to trim the deficit to a score of 9-6.
Michael Allen came into the 8th inning and got a huge strikeout to limit the damage caused by the Greenbrier offense. Allen eventually got the save as he only allowed two runs to secure the win for the Steamers. Shortly after, the fireworks show did not disappoint.
The story of the game was the Steamer offense. Haney and Haire each collected three hits. The Steamers didn’t have a single walk the entire game, but they didn’t need it. Eleven hits and two home runs were enough to take down the Knights on Military Appreciation Night.
Up next, it’s a quick turnaround for the Steamers as they will travel to Wilmington to face the Sharks on Saturday night.