Steamers PCL Trophy photo

The Edenton Steamers pose with the Premier Collegiate League championship trophy after defeating the Tarboro River Bandits in the PCL championship game, Saturday in Tarboro Municipal Stadium

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

TARBORO — Four wins in 13 regular-season games against the Tarboro River Bandits, 1-6 in Tarboro’s stadium, nine of their 11 losses overall this summer to the River Bandits; None of that mattered for the Edenton Steamers Saturday night in the Premier Collegiate League championship game.

Edenton exercised the demon that was Tarboro and won the one game between the two teams that mattered most in convincing fashion.