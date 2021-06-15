TARBORO — Playing on back-to-back nights for the first time this summer, the Edenton Steamers (1-3, 1-2 in PCL East) failed to get going and lost 8-1 to the Tarboro River Bandits (6-0, 3-0 PCL East) on Monday night.
River Bandits’ right hander Zack Mallia got the start, his second of the summer, and impressed in his first three innings. Retiring the first eight batters, he only allowed a hit when right fielder Hunter Cole grounded one down the third baseline that became an infield single.
In the meantime, Tarboro was opportunistic in the second inning to grab an early lead off the Clams’ starting pitcher Aiden Kuhle. Catcher Levis Aguila walked with two outs and was driven home by third baseman Cam Hassert’s double to the left field corner.
Mallia got the chance to bat and was struck out but the ball bounced and kicked away from catcher Allen Brown on the third strike. A wild throw allowed Mallia to safely end up at second base and Hassert to score. Two batters later, left fielder Dane Hoggard hit a ball in the gap that scored Mallia, but second baseman Tanner Smith, who reached via walk, also tried to score on the hit.
He was thrown out on the relay that originated from center fielder Aaron Copeland. Traditionally a third baseman, Copeland has been out in center as the Steamers shuffle the deck. When the dust settled after the second inning, the Steamers were in a 3-0 hole.
The bottom of the third was even more successful for the River Bandits as four of the first five batters in the inning reached base, a trend that led to left hander Daniel Brandon entering the game after the fourth batter of the inning. The first Tarboro hitter he saw was Aguila, who singled with the bases loaded and drove in a run.
Next up, Hassert hit a sacrifice fly to extend Tarboro’s lead to 5-0. Two batters later, Smith singled to drive home two runs, giving the River Bandits a 7-0 lead after three innings.
The Steamers’ first real threat came after first baseman Jacob Mustain doubled with one out and Casey Haire on first base, putting two runners in scoring position in the top of the fourth. Consecutive outs ended the opportunity.
That would begin a stretch of three innings in which multiple base runners would get on for the Clams, but were stranded by the inning’s end.
As for the River Bandits, they tacked on their eighth and final run on the first pitch of the fourth inning as first baseman Andrew Casey homered to left center field. The Steamers’ pitching held them in check the rest of the way with Cole Bates, Ben Coffman and Zach Bagley combining for four shutout innings while striking out seven Tarboro batters in the process.
Cole led off the top of the seventh for Edenton and popped one to shallow center field that was dropped by Tarboro’s shortstop, allowing Cole to get to second base in the midst of the play. Four batters later, after two outs, a Haire single and a Mustain walk, the Steamers had the bases loaded and two outs.
River Bandits’ pitcher Jonathan Peacock missed the mark with his pitch, sending it to the backstop and Cole raced home from third base to put the Clams on the scoreboard. Trailing 8-1, the threat was ended by a pop out and that represented the last good offensive chance for the Steamers.
Peacock would pitch two more innings, earning a three inning save for the River Bandits and closing the book on their 8-1 victory. The Taboro pitching staff scattered six hits and six walks over eight innings, striking out 15 Steamers in the process.
With the loss, the River Bandits are 3-0 in PCL East play and now hold a two game advantage over the Steamers, who sit at 1-2 in the division.