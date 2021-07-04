WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Sharks rode a five run fourth inning to an 11-6 victory over the Edenton Steamers at Buck Hardee Field on Saturday night. The loss drops the Clams to 9-8 on the season as they head into an off day for the 4th of July.
Daniel Willie got the start for the Steamers, retiring the first two hitters he faced before Sharks’ designated hitter Donald Hansis launched a solo home run over the right field fence to put Wilmington ahead 1-0.
In the bottom half of the second, the Steamers responded. After first baseman Josh Pernetti singled, two passed balls put him on third base. Second baseman Casey Haire singled home Pernetti with two outs to tie the game.
Following Haire’s single, catcher Jacob Bisharat roped a ball down the third base line for his first hit of the summer. The hit plated Haire and gave the Steamers a 2-1 advantage.
Willie worked back-to-back perfect frames in the second and third before finding some trouble in the fourth inning. Hansis singled to center before former Steamer Alan Alonso doubled to the corner and advanced to third on his hit to left field, bringing home Hansis to tie the game at two.
First baseman Ryan Calvert reached on a dropped third strike to put runners on corners for Dylan Jefferies with just one out. Jefferies singled home Alonso to give the Sharks the lead. Wilmington’s Chase Nixon singled to bring around Calvert and was brought two batters later by shortstop Jack Lynch’s two run single.
By the time Willie got center fielder Brett Carson to strike out to end the inning, the Sharks had a 6-2 lead.
Willie’s night would be completed after the fifth inning, pitching well but just getting unlucky in some spots. Zach Bagley came on in relief in the sixth inning and allowed two hits while striking out two in his first four batters.
Lynch would again be a thorn in the Steamers’ side, driving in a pair of runs with two outs off of Bagley. The Sharks lead was extended to 8-2 and their bats weren’t yet finished.
Spencer Ambrose entered the game for the Steamers in the seventh, getting a pair of outs while allowing a pair of base runners before Damon Maynard doubled to left field. The hit plated Calvert and Jefferies and another Lynch single brought Maynard to the plate.
Trailing 11-2, the Steamers scored a pair of runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. Third baseman Brian Hama walked to lead off the eighth, two batters later Anthony Stehlin tapped a ball to the right side of the infield to put two on base for Ian Jenkins.
Jenkins singled to left, bringing Hama home. The left fielder airmailed his throw over the catcher with the throw bouncing far off the brick backstop and up the third base line. Stehlin hustled home to score and Jenkins advanced to third.
In the ninth, Jacob Bisharat walked with one out and Ryan Kay followed it up with a long home run to left center field to make it 11-6. It was Kay’s first home run of the summer.
The Steamers will have a day off on Sunday before embarking on the rest of their busy summer. Starting Monday, the Steamers will play 24 games in 23 days as the schedule heats up. Monday night’s game will be at home against the Carolina Pirates and it starts at 7pm.