WILSON — The schedule read early June and a non-league game.
How it felt at Historic Fleming Stadium was anything but that. A back-and-forth, intense game between the two squads resulted in a 6-5 victory for the Wilson Tobs. The Steamers fell to 1-2 on the season.
Just like the season’s first two games, the Steamers jumped on top early. Second baseman Chase Bruno led off the game with a single, stole second and was driven home by center fielder Aaron Copeland’s double to put Edenton up one.
In the second, right fielder Jackson Hipp singled to right field to start the inning and was promptly driven in two batters late by catcher Josh Pernetti on a moonshot to right field.
Of the 18 runs scored by the Steamers, 12 have come in the first two innings. The Clams have the same number of extra base hits (4) in the first two innings of their first three games as they do in innings 3-9. It was a struggle to get offense in the middle portion of the game for the Steamers again on Sunday night.
Coming off of Tommy John surgery and pitching for the first time in nearly two years, left hander Chris Buehler kept the Tobs off the board for the first two innings. After retiring the first two batters he faced in the third, Buehler allowed the next four to reach base which included a two-run single by Tobs’ designated hitter Zach Hogueisson.
Buehler would get himself out of the inning, finishing his three innings of work allowing two earned runs, four hits, a pair of walks and striking out one.
Michael Allen emerged from the bullpen in the sixth and after a relatively easy sixth, he ran into trouble by letting the first three batters reach in the bottom of the seventh.
It was all Tobs in the bottom of the seventh after that. Allen walked the next hitter, loading the bases, and Tyrus Baumgardner was then summoned to take over for him.
The right hander’s first two pitches got past Pernetti, allowing two runs to score and then Wilson first baseman Andrew Fleming stroked an RBI single to give Wilson a 6-3 lead at the end of the seventh inning.