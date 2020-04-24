The Edenton Steamers and two high schools in the region have partnered with Johnson-Lambe Sporting Goods to assist first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Steamers along with John A. Holmes and Gates County high schools are selling team themed face masks to raise money for the All Clear Foundation.
“The Steamers organization is proud to have the opportunity to participate in this fundraiser for the All Clear Foundation. Along with some of the local high schools in our region, we are trying to do what we can during these uncertain times to raise money for our first responders,” Edenton Steamers general manager Tyler Russell said in a statement Tuesday. “These people give some much to their communities through their livelihood. It is time for their communities to give something back to them.”
The Steamers mask is sold online at https://edentonsteamersmasks20.itemorder.com/
The mask, which cost $10, will be sold until Tuesday, April 28.
The All Clear Foundation says it is a non-profit organization that focuses on aggregating critical resources to improve the life expectancy and well being of first responders and their families.