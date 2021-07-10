HAMPTON, Va. — Hunter Cole continued his incredible year as the Steamers took care of the Pilots on Friday night.
The Steamers traveled to Peninsula to face their old Coastal Plain League rival for the second of a two game series against the Pilots this season. With two big innings, the Steamers beat the Pilots 7-1.
The first two innings were a blur. Steamers’ starter Jared Davis and Pilots’ starter Blake Purnell both made it look easy, not allowing a run.
The third inning produced some fireworks, courtesy of the Clams’ bats.
Two singles and a walk set up an opportunity for Cole to shine once again. Cole hit the first grand slam of the Steamers’ season to take a four run lead. But the Clams weren’t done. Case Kermode was inches away from an opposite field home run, crushing an RBI double off the wall to put up a five spot in the third inning.
After the third inning, the Pilots went to six other pitchers out of the bullpen, each going one inning.
Davis, a former Peninsula Pilots intern, ended up going five innings with six strikeouts while allowing no runs. The Pilots had no answer for Davis’ slider.
Joe Haney ripped a triple down the right field line to score two more insurance runs in the 7th inning, scoring Cole and Chase Bruno. However, two runs was all the Steamers needed as the Pilots scored only one run on a 9th inning home run from University of Tennessee shortstop, Logan Steenstra.
Blake Gipson threw a scoreless inning while Aiden Kuhle added two scoreless as well. With two runners on and the Pilots threatening, Kuhle came up with a huge strikeout of Carson DeMartini to get the Steamers back in the dugout in the 8th.
Everything seemed to go right for the Steamers on Friday. A usually vibrant War Memorial Stadium was quieted as the Steamers seemed to have base runners almost every inning. Josh Pernetti and Cole each picked up two hits to help contribute to the pressure on the bases.
This evened the season series at one win a piece between the Pilots and Steamers.