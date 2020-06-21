EDENTON — Baseball is a sport that is passed down from generation to generation.
For Edenton Steamers general manager Tyler Russell and head coach Marshall McDonald, the sport has created bonds with their fathers.
Russell, who grew up in Sunbury, said his father, Jim Russell, coached him starting in youth recreational baseball leagues in the summer through his high school years.
“I always got to spend a lot of time with him on the field,” Tyler said. “He always pushed me off the field; taking me to the batting cage all the time, playing catch in the yard.”
Tyler noted that his connection with baseball and his father is great and current Steamers players share the same relationship with their fathers and baseball.
The elder Russell was supportive of Tyler when he decided to remain in the game in an executive position as the general manager of the Steamers.
“I think he realized that baseball was what I really wanted to pursue,” Tyler said. “It was my true love that I have enjoyed. I couldn’t continue to play. Working with baseball was the next best thing I could do. My family has been very supportive. They support the team very well. They come to a lot of games. My grandparents rarely miss a game here. They are happy season ticket holders.”
Tyler’s grandfather, Frank Russell, normally sits in the same seat during Steamers home games.
McDonald credits his association with baseball to his father.
McDonald not only shares a love of baseball with his father, they share the same name.
His father is Marshall Bryan McDonald III, while the Edenton coach is Marshall Bryan McDonald IV.
The elder McDonald, who goes by Bryan McDonald, had a notable career in the sport.
Bryan was a member of the North Carolina State University baseball team in the 1980s and coached the sport at the high school level in the state.
Marshall noted his father is credited with over 350 career wins as a head coach at Red Springs, South Robeson and Purnell Swett high schools.
Marshall, a native of Red Springs, added that growing up with his father, it was normal for his father to be at the ballpark cutting the field’s grass during the offseason.
The Edenton coach — who played college baseball at Catawba Valley Community College, Montreat College and professionally in the Pacific Association with teams in Hawaii and California — grew up in a small town like Edenton.
To this day, Marshall said his father is always a phone call away.
Baseball not only brought Marshall and his father together, the sport brought the entire family together.
Marshall plans to give his father a call on Father’s Day and plans to remind his players to also call their fathers.
During a normal summer, Tyler would spend a part of his Father’s Day at Hicks Field.
With the 2020 season schedule altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler plans to spend Father’s Day with his family and his wife’s family.