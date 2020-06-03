The Edenton Steamers released a revised schedule for the 2020 season.
The team was initially set to open the season on May 26 at the Tarboro River Bandits.
Their Tidewater Summer League debut was set for May 29 against the Old Dominion Hitters at Hicks Field.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the TSL to announce on April 26 that it delayed the start of the Tidewater Summer League season to June 23.
The TSL is a collegiate wood bat summer league with teams based in North Carolina and Virginia.
The Steamers will open the season on Friday, June 19 at home against the Tarboro River Bandits in an exhibition game.
“The Steamers organization is excited to have the opportunity to play baseball this summer. We are looking forward to having our guys back out on the field for our first exhibition game on June 19,” Edenton Steamers general manager Tyler Russell said in a statement on Monday.
Russell acknowledged the team being disappointed in the postponement to the start of the season, but because of the events surrounding the pandemic, a delay to the start of the season was likely.
Even with the possibility of no games being played this summer, Russell noted the organization continued to prepare for the season.
The Steamers are working on the finishing touches of preparing the ballpark, confirming host families for players and getting ready to welcome players and interns working for the team to Edenton.
The Steamers’ other exhibition games during the season are against the Edenton Aces on Saturday, June 20 at Hicks Field, the Peninsula Pilots on Monday, June 22 at home, Sunday, June 28 at Peninsula and Monday, July 20 at Tarboro.
The Steamers and Pilots were rivals when the Steamers were a member of the Coastal Plain League.
The Steamers’ first game as a member of the TSL is Tuesday, June 23 against the Greenbrier Knights in Edenton.
This summer, the Steamers will play in the TSL’s Premier Division against Greenbrier, Old Dominion and the Tidewater Drillers.
The Clams will play their first six TSL regular-season games of the season at Hicks Field to end the month of June.
The 2020 Tidewater Summer League All-Star Game was moved from Sunday, July 5 to Sunday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at Hicks Field.
Russell noted that the organization is looking forward to bringing the best players in the TSL together for one game at Historic Hicks Field.
The Steamers were initially scheduled to host the all-star game at Hicks Field on July 5.
The regular season, which consists of 35 TSL games, concludes on Aug. 3 against Old Dominion in Edenton.
The first round of the TSL playoffs is set for Aug. 5 — 7 with two best-of-3 series.
The TSL Championship Series — a best-of-3 series — is set for Aug. 8 — 10.
During the season, the Steamers will host Summer Baseball Camps on June 24 — 26 and July 15 — 17.
Just like all sports entities across the nation, the Steamers have adjusted.
“Our 2020 season will certainly not go as we had originally planned, but we feel fortunate that we are able to bring some baseball to our fans this season,” Russell said.