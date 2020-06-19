The Edenton Steamers are set to open their 23rd season tonight as they host the Tarboro River Bandits at 7:30 p.m. inside Hicks Field.
The game will be the Steamers’ first not affiliated with the Coastal Plain League. The Steamers and the CPL ended a 22-season relationship at the end of the 2019 season.
Edenton announced last September that it joined the Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League for the 2020 campaign.
Edenton’s first Tidewater Summer League game is set for Tuesday at Hicks Field against the Greenbrier Knights.
Since the end of the 2019 campaign, the Clams hired a new head coach. Marshall McDonald was named Edenton’s head coach in late September.
The team also completed upgrades to Hicks Field during the offseason. Just like all sporting entities in the United States, the Steamers were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Steamers and the TSL were scheduled to begin competition in late May, but because of the virus, the start of the season was delayed.
The TSL announced on April 26 that it delayed the start of the season to June 23.
Edenton’s game tonight is designated as an exhibition that will not count towards its TSL record.
Edenton Steamers general manager Tyler Russell acknowledged the level of frustration navigating parts of the offseason.
“To try to cautiously plan ahead, trying to get host families back, sponsors back, keep our fans engaged, keep them excited about a season that may or may not come; it’s been a very unique challenge that I have never had to go through before,” Russell said.
Russell acknowledged the fulfillment of overcoming the obstacles.
“We’re very excited to have the players here,” Russell said. “The buzz in town is very encouraging.”
Russell added there are fans, sponsors and host families that are very excited about having baseball back.
As for game day, Russell noted that the team will operate at 1/2 capacity of the stadium.
He added that inside Hicks Field, the team will mark off sections in the stands that follow social distancing guidelines, encourage families and/or groups to sit together and the next group to space accordingly.
Hand sanitizer stations will be available at the stadium.
There will be spacing for lines that form at the stadium.
The team has added contactless options for patrons.
Online ticket purchasing is available.
“By trying to streamline the process and keep people safe has been the biggest thing,” Russell said. “We’re also trying to keep the players safe.”
Russell noted that players are screened every day.
Part of that screening process includes a temperature check and answering a questionnaire.
The goal of the team is to make sure players are safe to get onto the field and be with their teammates every day.
Russell added that the Steamers are still looking forward to hosting the TSL All-Star Game on July 19.
Russell noted that the club is also pleased with the upgrades to Hicks Field.
Those upgrades include improvements to both dugouts, the backstop, parts of the field around home plate and additional protective netting.
Upgrading the backstop and the dugouts provided more protection to the players.
The Steamers have 25 players listed on their roster.
McDonald said that it has been a lot of fun getting to know the players on the team.
“We’ve got guys here that are really bought in and really hungry to play,” McDonald said.
The coach added in a normal year, players are competing in summer baseball after completing an entire spring season at their respective college.
A typical college baseball season in the spring features at least 55 to 60 games.
The college baseball season normally begins in February and ends at the earliest in late April.
All college leagues were canceled in March because of the pandemic.
“We’ve got guys who are chomping at the bit,” McDonald said.
McDonald noted that early in the season, there will be a “revolving door” of the lineup and pitching staff for the Clams.
McDonald added the importance of getting players in shape and keeping them healthy.
The coach noted the players are allowed to play summer baseball by their respective college baseball program.
“We’re here to get them reps and get them better,” McDonald said. “Right now, it’s more about keeping them safe and keeping them in the game; doing the best we can to do that all while trying to win.”