EDENTON — The Steamers split Monday night’s doubleheader against the Greenbrier Knights at Historic Hicks Field. The pitching staff impressed, shutting out the Knights 4-0 in game one and losing 3-2 in game two.
In the first game of the evening, Blake Gipson got his first start of the summer. The righthander from University of Mount Olive impressed, striking out six while allowing just one hit over four innings. He went on to earn the win due to a wild sequence that brought home the Steamers first run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
After two walks and two outs, first baseman Jacob Mustain popped a ball to shallow right field. The Knights’ right fielder Zach Coldsnow came running in on the ball and overran it, letting the ball drop beyond him and bringing Casey Haire home for the game’s first run.
One inning later, the Steamers broke it open. Shortstop Anthony Stehlin reached on an error and Joe Haney singled to center field to put two runners on with one out.
Case Kermode came to the plate and drove a 2-1 pitch over the Teal Monster to break open. The University of Mount Olive right handed bat’s third home run of the season gave the Steamers a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
From the bullpen, Ben Coffman entered in the fifth. In two innings of work, he struck out one and only allowed one hit while keeping the Knights at bay. Right hander Sam Duncan struck out two, only walking one and closed out the win for the Clams.
Game two put Daniel Brandon on the mound for the Steamers. The lefthander from West Virginia State University allowed a leadoff home run to Trent Hanchey to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. Brandon worked himself out of a jam to avoid further damage in the first.
After getting an out to start the third inning, Brandon found himself in a tough situation again. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases for first baseman Justin Kerester. The first pitch to Kerestes hit in the hand and brought home Coldsnow to make 2-0 in favor of Greenbrier.
Aiden Kuhle entered the game in relief of Brandon and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
The righthander from Roanoke College allowed a leadoff single in the fourth to Knights’ second baseman Zach Will. A wild pitch moved Will to second base and two batters later, Knights’ designated hitter Jose Cazorla drilled a ball to the left field fence to score Will. Left fielder Ryan Kay threw out Cazorla, but the damage was done as Greenbrier expanded their lead to three.
The only Steamers’ offense came in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Hunter Cole led off the inning with a double to the left field corner. After a pop out from Joe Haney, Kermode was hit by a pitch to put two on with one out. Casey Haire grounded a ball to second base that looked like a potential double play ball.
The grounder was misplayed and rolled into right center field. Cole and Kermode came around to score and Haire ended up on second base. Lefthander Aiden Foley relieved Greenbrier starter Orion DeBres and struck out back to back hitters to put down the threat.
In the final three innings, the Clams put a baserunner on in each frame but could not bring them home. The bottom of the seventh featured Jackson Hipp on second with just one out, but he was stranded there as the Knights clung tight to a 3-2 victory.
The doubleheader split moved the Steamers to 14-10 overall and 8-7 in the PCL East division. They remain three games behind the Tarboro River Bandits, who the Clams will play host to on Wednesday night at Historic Hicks Field.
The two teams will face off four times in three days starting on Wednesday.