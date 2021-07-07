EDENTON — Down in the count with the Steamers trailing by a run in the bottom of the eighth inning (an extra inning due to the seven inning doubleheader rule), Steamers’ outfielder Jackson Hipp was nearly called out on a ball he had fouled with two strikes. After a conference from the umpires, he was spared for another pitch.
With the bases loaded and only one out, Hipp took his new life and drove a ball to left-center field.
Shortstop Anthony Stehlin scored the tying run and pinch-runner Jacob Bisharat came racing from second base to score the game-winning run, giving the Steamers a 6-5 victory in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
The win was a part of a split with the Greenbrier Knights, winning 6-5 and losing 7-5. The pair of games moved the team to 10-9 on the season and 6-6 in the PCL East, remaining in second place in the division.
Lefthander Daniel Rutherford took the mound to begin the first game of the evening, only lasting one inning before exiting with arm tightness. In the bottom half of the inning, right fielder Hunter Cole singled and manufactured a run with his base running to give the Steamers a 1-0 lead.
Blake Gipson came in relief of Rutherford in the second inning and allowed a leadoff home run to Knights’ catcher Lincoln Ransom to tie the game. Gipson settled in and pitched four innings, allowing just three hits, the sole run and striking out a pair.
The Clams jumped ahead in the bottom half of the second. After Case Kermode was hit by a pitch, he swiped second base and third baseman Casey Haire singled to center field to bring him home.
The game would remain 2-1 in the Steamers favor until the top of the sixth inning. Cole Bates entered the game and the Knights’ first baseman Warren Bailey reached on an error to open the inning.
A pair of fielder’s choices had the Knights’ Minjae Hong on first base with two outs. Outfielder Myles Webb singled to put two on before third baseman Thomas Crandall lined a ball to score Hong. Webb attempted to score but was gunned out at the plate to end the inning.
Both teams were scoreless in the seventh, sending the game to extra innings where the Knights struck for three runs in the top half of the eighth. With one out, five of the next six Greenbrier hitters reached base to bring home the runs and chase Bates from the game.
In the bottom half, the Steamers put their first five batters on base to cut the deficit to one run. After a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning, Hipp’s aforementioned walk-off drove home two runs to win the game 6-5.
Greenbrier 7, Edenton 5: In game 2, Daniel Brandon took the mound for his third start of the season. Three batters into the game, Knight’s designated hitter Jose Cazorla hit a two-run home run to give Greenbrier a 2-0 advantage.
Catcher Josh Pernetti gave the Steamers a response in the bottom of the second, cutting the lead in half with a solo home run. The Knights, however, would rally in the top of the third.
Greenbrier loaded the bases with nobody out and two batters later, first baseman Justin Kerestes drove home a run on a sacrifice fly. Brandon once again loaded the bases when he hit Hong, the next batter, with a pitch. Aiden Kuhle came on in relief.
A walk of Jordan Daddio and a pinch hit single from Crandall broke the game open for the Knights, giving the visitors a 6-1 lead.
Pernetti drove home another run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, tightening the game to a 6-2 deficit for the Steamers. After adding on another run in the top of the sixth, the Knights led by five runs going into the bottom of the seventh.
Pernetti led off the inning with a hit followed by a Mustain walk. Bisharat followed them up with a ball off the top of the Teal Monster, plating Pernetti while advancing both Mustain and Bisharat himself into scoring position on the left fielder’s throw to the plate.
Haire stayed hot with a base hit to drive Mustain home and with an error from the left fielder, Bisharat came around to score. Suddenly, the Steamers only trailed the Knights by two with all three outs to work with in the nine and a runner on.
Joe Haney and Stehlin struck out and flew out, respectively, to bring designated hitter Ian Jenkins to the dish representing the tying run with two outs. The slugger uncorked a fly ball to right field that had the look of a home run to the Clam faithful that had stuck around at the ballpark.
The ball was caught just shy of the wall by Knight’s outfielder Jordan Daddio, sealing a 7-5 victory for the Knights and clinching a split of the evening’s doubleheader.
The long day of baseball did not move the Steamers any further one way in the standings and kept them just one game over .500 as they head to play the Fuquay-Varina Twins at 5pm on Wednesday night. The game is the first of three straight on the road, with trips to Tarboro and Peninsula looming at the end of the week.