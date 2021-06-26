EDENTON — In a back-and-forth affair, the Edenton Steamers rode an offensive outburst in the sixth inning to victory, defeating the Catawba Valley Stars 11-6 at Historic Hicks Field on Thursday night.
In the team’s return to Edenton, the bats came back to life and pushed the team to 6-4 on the season. It was manager Marshall McDonald’s 98th victory of his summer collegiate career as the Steamers began their six game homestand.
The Steamers jumped out on top early. Second baseman Brian Hama walked to open the game, the fourth straight game in which the leadoff man has reached to start the game, and first baseman Hunter Cole followed with a single.
Two batters later, designated hitter Ian Jenkins grounded into a fielder’s choice in which the second baseman fired the ball into shallow left field, allowing Hama to score.
The lead doubled with a solo home run from Hunter Cole in the third inning, his second home run in as many nights. The Clams led 2-0 after the first three innings of the game.
Lefthander Clark Dearman got the start on the bump for the Steamers. The Presbyterian College pitcher set down the first nine batters, striking out seven of them in the process. He went 6.1 innings without allowing a base runner to start his season before Stars’ second baseman Walker Paz doubled in the fourth inning.
Three batters later, left fielder Wayne Mize hit a three run home run to give the Stars their first lead. Dearman finished the fourth, pitching four innings, striking out eight, allowing two hits and three runs.
In the bottom half, the Steamers’ left fielder Ryan Kay singled home third baseman Joe Haney to even the game at three. Edenton tallied another run in the fifth inning to reclaim the lead as shortstop Anthony Stehlin drove home Aaron Copeland on a two-out single to give the Steamers a 4-3 lead.
The first four hitters in the top half of the sixth inning for Catawba Valley reached base, with Paz bringing home a run on a single. Two batters later, right fielder Tanner Brandon drilled a 2-2 pitch to the wall, scoring two runs to make it 6-4 in favor of the visitors.
Aiden Kuhle came in relief and closed out the inning.
The bottom of the sixth gave the Steamers a chance to exact revenge on the Stars. Kay, right fielder Jackson Hipp and catcher Allen Brown loaded the bases with nobody out to start the inning.
Cole got one back with a one-out walk, making the score 6-5. With two outs, Jenkins drove two more in with an RBI single to left field that gave the Steamers a lead they’d never relinquish. A wild pitch to Haney later on brought Cole home, putting the team up 8-6.
The scoring wasn’t over as the Steamers tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning.
Case Kermode got his first at-bat since his outfield collision with Adam Fine at War Memorial Stadium in the second game of the season. The University of Mount Olive product had been out while recovering from being hit in the head by Fine’s knee.
Kermode hit a lead off double, followed by a walk to Cole and Jenkins got hit by a pitch (Jacob Mustain entered as a pinch-runner for Jenkins) leading to the bases being loaded with only one out. Stehlin singled to score Kermode. Haney walked to bring home Cole.
Ahead 10-6, Kay flew out to center and brought Mustain home to the plate.
Equipped with a 11-6 lead, lefthander Ben Coffman shut down the Stars in order to end the game.
The game dropped the Catawba Valley Stars to 6-14 on the season and has the Steamers two games over .500 for the first time this season.