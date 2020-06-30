Edenton Steamers’ Houston Wright was recognized by the Tidewater Summer League.
Wright, a utility player from the University of Tennessee at Martin, was named the TSL Hitter of the Week.
Wright posted a .609 batting average with four home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs and an on-base percentage of .654.
Edenton 9, Tidewater 5: The Steamers (4-0) defeated the Drillers (1-2) on Friday night at Hicks Field. Edenton’s Houston Wright led the Steamers with four hits, a home run and two RBI.
Teammate Shane Easter followed with two hits with a double and an RBI, while Alan Alonso hit a home run with two RBI.
Daniel Willie got the start for Edenton and pitched 3 1/3 innings, gave up four hits, three runs, two earned runs and registered five strikeouts.
Aaron Copeland pitched 2 2/3 innings, and did not give up a run or a hit with two strikeouts for the win.
Tidewater’s Jacob Mustain hit a two-run home run to give the Drillers a 3-2 lead after the top of the third inning.
The Steamers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Wright. Edenton took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With a runner on third base, Allen Brown singled to left field to score a run to give Edenton a 4-3 lead.
Wright added a solo home run and Easter had a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to extend the lead to 6-3.
Jared Kauffman added a run on a sacrifice fly that scored a run from third base. Alonso added Edenton’s last runs in the eighth on a two-run home run.
Edenton’s Casey Haire and Adam Fine each had RBI singles in the second inning.
Tidewater added two runs in the ninth inning.
Greenbrier 7, Edenton 6: The Steamers (4-1) lost their first game of the TSL season Saturday at Hicks Field.
Greenbrier (1-2) overcame a 5-2 deficit after the third inning.
The Knights scored two runs in the sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk and a hit by pitch to cut the deficit to 5-4.
Greenbrier took the lead in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded two-run single by Trent Hanchey. Greenbrier added a run in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly.
Edenton scored runs in the bottom of the first on a Jared Kauffman solo home run and a Josiah Sightler RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.
A Houston Wright RBI ground out in the bottom of the second extended Edenton’s lead to 3-0.
Greenbrier responded in the top of the third. With the bases loaded and two out, Jacob Jackson hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Sightler added a solo home run and Alan Alonso stole home to add two runs in the bottom of the third inning to give the Clams a 5-2 lead.