When four girls of the Elizabeth City Rowing Club were getting ready to compete in the 500-meter dash of the North Carolina Rowing Championships in High Point on Saturday, April 9, one important member of the team still needed to be filled.
The coxswain, or the steerer who doesn’t actually row, position of the boat was empty and coach Carol Terryberry looked to one of her most experienced rowers to fill the spot for the under-17 event to help the four rowers gauge what’s going on during the race.
Kylah Fox, 16 years old, joined Maggie Mayer, Valerie Turbett, Emma Mayer and Caroline Vonrosenberg for multiple heats of the event.
“It was really nerve-racking,” Fox said. “Never coxed that four before and it was really sudden, like 30 minutes before the race kind of thing.”
The move turned out well as the Elizabeth City Rowing Club’s varsity girls’ four won the young program’s first state championship gold medal.
They did so with a time of 1:32.48 in their second heat of the day for the best overall time of the eight teams participating in the event.
High Point’s Oak Hollow Lake had teams from High Point, Raleigh and Charlotte and even out-of-state programs from Atlanta, Georgia, and Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Elizabeth City Rowing Club has 28 boys and girls in the program, up from nine kids when Terryberry first started the program right before the Covid-19 pandemic began, as they were one of the smallest and youngest teams to participate in the event.
For the five girls that won, Terryberry knew they had a chance to win, but she noted she was prepared for anything.
“I knew that they, despite their relatively small size and young age, have so much grit that they could do just about anything, so I knew it was possible,” Terryberry said.
“Surprised” was the general consensus among the team members when asked about how they felt about winning the state championship race.
Maggie Mayer, 15 years old and the stroke of the team who sets the pace for everyone in the boat, said that the team next to them had over 150 rowers in their program and had been competing a few years longer than they have.
“I feel like we did really well in competitions prior to this, but we never expected to win that,” Mayer said, “so I think now it’s just kind of seeing where we go. It’ll be really cool. These four girls are amazing that I work with, so it will be awesome to see where we go.”
Turbett, Vonrosenberg and Emma Mayer, the 13-year-old sister of Maggie, all had a similar sentiment.
The group still has another two years together before the under-17 requirement comes into play leading to optimism of where the squad can go from here after winning gold at High Point.
Terryberry acknowledged that the Elizabeth City Rowing Club is just gaining steam.
As of just six weeks ago, Terryberry said, they now have their own trailer to use to take their boats with them.
Those boats, of which the program now has about 20 after starting with four, are not quite as fancy as other competitors either.
Terryberry noted that many new boats are bought for as much as $30,000 or $40,000 and some teams have their boats, jackets and hats the same color.
One boat of Elizabeth City that Terryberry pointed to was bought for just $3,000 due to it being more than a decade old.
“They all had really nice equipment, but it’s the Indian, not the arrow,” she said.
“It was exciting to come up against some big programs and to do well,” Terryberry added. “That was my big thing. It was very validating to have that experience.”
Spring is the rowing club’s “sprint season” with several events generally from mid-February to the end of May.
This morning, starting at 8 a.m. going until about noon, the rowing club is hosting their first of two regattas this season with one in Weeksville.
Seven teams from Virginia will be coming down for it and they’ll host another event on May 21.
“It’ll be really fun,” Terryberry said.
Terryberry and the program are also hoping to make a trip up to Canada in the summer and participate in an event on the Charles River in Boston in the fall.